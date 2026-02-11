PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) announced the deployment of an agentic, context-driven AI research platform from Pascal AI to support and scale its institutional investment research workflows. An industry-first move strengthens research speed, coverage expansion and depth of insight across Kotak Mahindra AMC's institutional investment processes Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said, "Investment research today is shaped by both the quality of insights and the speed at which they are generated. We are continuously looking for tools that help our investment teams strengthen conviction without compromising on governance or our philosophy. Pascal AI's platform integrates with our research context while ensuring data sovereignty and security, enabling us to responsibly adopt advanced AI capabilities."

This deployment reinforces Kotak Mahindra AMC's commitment to strengthening its research processes with advanced tools that improve speed-to-insight, broaden coverage and deepen analytical rigor. The Pascal AI platform will operate within KMAMC's secure infrastructure ensuring that proprietary data, investment frameworks and research judgement remain fully within the firm's governance perimeter. The system uses AI agents designed for institutional finance to automate and augment core analytical workflows. The objective is to create a systematic informational advantage by accelerating research turnaround time, identifying risks earlier and enriching investment decision-making while upholding the highest standards of data security and oversight. Vibhav Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder, Pascal AI, added, "Kotak Mahindra AMC's deployment demonstrates how institutional research can evolve with agentic systems that operate within the discipline, context and judgment of asset management teams. Our role is to deliver technology that supports investors by bringing speed, structure and depth to research workflows while keeping institutional control at the core."

The platform is powered by Pascal AI's proprietary Context Graph that connects Kotak Mahindra AMC's internal frameworks with real-time external information including regulatory filings, earnings transcripts and market updates. Deployed within a sovereign Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), the solution ensures all data stays within KMAMC's secure environment. This engagement represents Pascal AI's largest enterprise-scale implementation to date. About Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd.: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (KMAMC) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak), is the Asset Manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMF). KMAMC started operations in December 1998 and as of 31st December 2025, has over 79.43 Lakh unique folios in various schemes. KMF offers schemes catering to investors with varying risk - return profiles and was the first fund house in the country to launch a dedicated gilt scheme investing only in government securities. The company is present in 108 cities and has 120 branches as of 31st December 2025.

Visit: https://www.kotakmf.com/ About Pascal AI: Founded in 2024 by Vibhav Viswanathan and Mithun Madhusudan, Pascal AI is a vertical B2B AI platform built for institutional investors and decision-makers. The company develops context-driven AI research agents that automate complex analytical workflows including the analysis of regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, and alternative data while integrating seamlessly into existing institutional processes. Pascal AI goes beyond dashboards and surface-level metrics to uncover narrative shifts, management credibility, and competitive dynamics that drive investment conviction. In September 2025, the company raised $3.1 million in a seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital. Built by investors, Pascal combines powerful automation with human judgment to deliver actionable insights in minutes instead of weeks, enabling institutions to operate at scale without compromising rigor, context, or control.

Visit: https://pascalailabs.com/