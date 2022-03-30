Kulldeep Sandhu honoured by UP's Chief Secretary for his song on Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): Music is the language that speaks for you. When you cannot put it into a sentence, you compose it with instruments. The entertainment industry gives you a wall of fame but takes a lot of hard work and struggle in return. Kulldeep Sandhu, one of the composers in India's entertainment industry, came into the limelight and created a buzz with his song "Yogi Raj Mein Nahin Chalengi Baatein Taliban Ki".

However, his song dedicated to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, has given him a lot of fame. He was in the headlines just after the release of his song "Yogi Raj Mein Nahin Chalengi Baatein Taliban Ki". He was awarded by the Chief Secretary of UP at the oath-taking ceremony this year.

"Yogi Raj Mein Nahin Chalengi Baatein Taliban Ki" is not just a song, but it has shown the power and the respect people of UP have for Yogi Adityanath. Kulldeep Sandhu feels obliged that his music has received so much praise from fans and even the Chief Minister.

He began his musical journey at a young age and learnt Tabla for 12 years at Ustad Faiyaaz Khan's Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. At the age of 11, he was chosen to represent India as a solo tabla performer at Japan's Asian Pacific Children's Convention. Most people are ignorant of his hidden gift for acting, which he mastered at the National School of Drama.

Kulldeep is a music composer, a well-known singer, music producer and music director. He has produced several songs in many different languages.

He has had his compositions sung by well-known singers such as Suresh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Aziz, Anuradha Paudwal, Hans Raj Hans, Jaspinder Narula, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Nitin Mukesh, Daler Mehndi, and others. T-Series, Venus, Sony India, JMF, and Speed Records are among the studios he has recorded tracks. Kuldeep Sandhu has opened "AngelBeats.IN," a well-equipped audio-video studio in Delhi run by TJ Sandhu. He has also worked for Doordarshan and All India Radio as a music composer and artist.

Kulldeep Sandhu wrote around 300 songs as a music director. "Narrow Jeans", "Lakeeran", "Mehsoos", "Chitta", "Yaara", "Dressup", "Lak Lak" are some of his popular songs, as are his bhakti songs "Radhe Rani Aan Baso" "Shyam Se Naina Lad Gaye" "Bam Bam Bhole" "Mere Raam Ka koi Nahi" and the most viral comedy song " "Main Ladki Hu, Lad Sakti Hu" is one of his most recent songs written for Priyanka Gandhi's campaign.

Kulldeep has also received several recognition and awards for his extraordinary work. Talking about his upcoming projects, he has shared that he will soon be coming up with many exciting projects that his fans will love.

