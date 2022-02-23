Kunal Gajab's new song 'Patthar Dil' released on YouTube

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/TPT): Indian singer and musician Kunal Gajab recently released his latest track 'Patthar Dil (Move On)' on his YouTube channel, 'Kunal Gajab- Topic.' The song has been gaining huge attention across various social media platforms and is available on several major music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana and many more.
The song was released on November 19, 2021. The track was provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprise and the lyrics have been penned down by Aniket V Kothari.
The song has been produced by the singer Kunal Gajab himself and has been assisted by his friend and confidante Aniket. As the name goes, 'Patthar Dil (Move On)', the song is aimed to make the music lovers feel good and help them in moving ahead post their breakup.
The romantic track is a song about love and talking about the track, composer and singer Kunal Gajab said, "The song is extremely close to my heart. This song is about my 10-year romance that ended. So, I decided to convey my sorrow and frustration to the entire world. In other words, I have used the words of the song to capture all of my feelings and frustrations. Any guy, who would do anything for his partner and expects nothing in return, would be able to relate with the lyrics."
Adding further, Kunal says, "The song is, in fact, relatable to most youngsters and it conveys the notion that even long-term relationships may end. However, it also stresses that you can survive the breakup and go on. This song can also serve as motivation for those who have been through a breakup."
Being a student of Mumbai Music Institution and having worked as a music composer in numerous Bollywood and South Indian films, Kunal, before releasing 'Patthar Dil', has also sung a few chartbuster songs which include 'Woh Kya Din The,' 'Tu Hai Kahan,' and 'Sone Lagde.' Further, Kunal is all geared up and is working on his next song which will be released soon.
