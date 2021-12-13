Landbell Group and GreenForest Solutions announce a joint venture in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 introduced the concept of extended producer responsibility (EPR) for packaging waste that puts the onus of funding, collection, segregation, and treatment of plastic waste on brand owners.

The most recent amendment to the rule also brings a mandate of reuse, refill and use of recycled content in a phased manner on the brand owners.

To support brands in India, Landbell Group, a leading provider of environmental and chemical compliance solutions has announced a joint venture with GreenForest Solutions - a sister company of BlackForest Solutions, one of Europe's fastest-growing waste management consultancy firms. The new entity - Landbell GreenForest Solutions Private - is a producer responsibility organization (PRO) which offers best-in-class EPR services for plastic packaging waste to brands in India.

Drawing on the collective expertise and global best practices of the JV partners, Landbell GFS offers a fully transparent and traceable EPR service for packaging waste to brands in India. Besides EPR services, Landbell GFS also provides value-added services to help brands move towards waste minimization and support for government in implementing EPR:

- Recyclability services - The draft EPR regulation from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC) mandates the brands to adopt reuse, recycling and use of recycled content in a phased manner within a short span of time. Using international best practices, Landbell GFS offers advisory services on recyclability to brands, taking a deep dive into their business model, supply chain, business processes and use of alternative material, with an end goal of helping brands comply better with the regulation.

- Advisory services to government - The role of state governments is amplified with the roll out of the EPR regulation. State governments are expected to maintain their own registries of all stakeholders in the plastic waste value chain. Landbell GFS offers advisory services to the governments, helping them to implement the EPR regulation within the state.

Christophe Pautrat, Head of Global Alliances, Landbell Group, said, "the new plastic waste EPR regulations are a game changer for producers, with new obligations and ambitious targets. With our proven track record and innovative solutions, we are thrilled to start our operations in India at the perfect time to guide all producers on their journey towards zero waste."

Sebastian Frisch, Partner, GreenForest Solutions, said, "India is leading the current EPR implementation in Asia. With Landbell GFS, we are now bringing 20+ years of international EPR experience into the market - combined with a holistic sustainability approach that includes solutions for packaging design, sourcing, and closed-loop applications of recycled plastics."

"We are proud that our PRO can play a role to develop a modern recycling infrastructure in India that also attracts investors, as envisioned by the Indian government when imposing an EPR regulation for the country."

Saurabh Shah, Managing Director, Landbell GFS, said, "In the past decade, India has made significant strides in the right direction to tackle waste. The combination of fresh laws and a strong intent will be a catalyst for brands seeking professional services to meet their committed targets for reuse, recycling and use of recycled content as a part of overall EPR strategy and corporate reputation."

