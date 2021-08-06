Latest TVC for Asian Paints featuring Deepika Padukone throws the Spotlight on Royale Glitz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): All that glitters may not be gold, but it sure does grab attention.

Asian Paints, India's largest paint and decor company, has launched a new luxury paint offering, Royale Glitz - a luxurious interior wall paint that is certain to up the glam quotient of your home.

The luxury with Teflon™ Surface Protector in the paint ensure stains on the walls wipe off easily. The ultra-sheen of the new Royale Glitz will give the walls of your home a rich and shiny finish that will immediately make a statement and undoubtedly #StealYourSpotlight.

Known for creating aesthetic and quirky television commercials, the latest TVC by Asian Paints for Royale Glitz lives up to expectations. Conceptualized by Contract, the ad features brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone in a show-stopping look posing for a fashion photo-shoot.

With a modern rendition of the classic song Baar Baar Dekho playing in the background and tongue-in-cheek humour, the ad goes on to show how the new paint has stolen the spotlight from Deepika who is visibly bemused.

Not many can boast of having successfully stolen the spotlight from Deepika Padukone. However, that's exactly what happens at a photo-shoot at home. The Bollywood icon is her dazzling self when the photographer seems strangely distracted while shortlisting the best clicks of the actor from the day.

His focus is on something else and on enquiring further, Deepika is stunned to find out that it is the background 'wall' painted with a luxurious finish and Ultra Sheen - Royale Glitz that has stolen her spotlight!

Speaking about the new launch and the campaign, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, "Consumers today are looking for that X factor in their home interiors. Something that will create a memorable and definitive impact while enhancing the beauty and glamour quotient of your home. This is what we bring to our customers with the new Asian Paints Royale Glitz interior luxury paint and endeavoured to convey the same through our quirky and stylish TVC. We are happy to be working with Deepika once again on this TVC; the concept and treatment of which is quite different from the ones she has done previously with Asian Paints."

Royale Glitz is a luxury interior paint which gives a luxurious ultra-sheen finish. It adds a distinct quotient of glamour and luxury to consumer homes. Royale Glitz is a confluence of decor and performance, thus inviting everyone to experience luxury with TEFLON™. It also offers designers shades under Royale Designer Palette. These shades are exclusively curated by the best design minds and give a luxurious sophisticated look to consumer homes. These shades are inspired by the heartland story of India and carry names which reflect Indian culture. Chutney green, Calcutta rains, Coromandel Indigo to name a few.

Watch Royale Glitz film from Asian Paints featuring Deepika Padukone #PaintThatStealsYourSpotlight here.

YouTube Link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5kxXLZV5zI)

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 217 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World.

Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)