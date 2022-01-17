Learn all about Mr Chang and his fight against racial discrimination on the brink of the outbreak of the pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI/PNN): Revolving around the plights of immigrants in other nations, the film revolves around Mr Lean Chang who is the main protagonist of the film, "Meet Mr. Chang".

He is a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who has been living in India. The film focuses on his sufferings through racism in his home and workplace.

Mr Chang had to go through a lot to overcome the stereotypes and racism that he had to face while he was enduring the pandemic stuck in Bombay, India. Cut off from his family and loved ones, Chang was abused by nearly every Indian he came in touch with, all of whom met him with an absolutely horrified look. The coronavirus being of Chinese origin has propelled many Indians to show disdain to any Chinese citizen they encountered in their country. From discrimination at the market to missing out on his daily food supply, Mr Chang had to endure hell during the pandemic, and the film narrates his sufferings.

ChienHo Liao Alfred is playing Mr. Chang character in this film. He worked before as the main villain in the hit Hindi action film, Paltan. The prominent actor has also appeared in a number of advertisements and daily soap too for which he has received multiple accolades.

The film will span over the duration of around 40-45 mins. The film is targeted to be sent the International Film festival. Viewers can also catch the film on OTT platforms after it has been released. The film is scheduled to be released in February 2022.

For over a year now, the team and director, Ashwin Kaushal, has been working diligently on this project. This project holds huge significance to the director as Ashwin Kaushal is debuting as Director through this movie.

Racism and racial inequity continue to pervade our civilizations' daily lives. To combat this worldwide scourge and promote racial justice, several specific processes and tools have been formed at the international, regional, and state levels.

Although the scopes of these processes and tools varied, they all have a distinct focus on racial concerns. Why is such a high level of specialisation required? How does the approach differ depending on the mission, forum, and emphasis of each organisation (for example, international vs individual-led approaches)? What are the benefits of these initiatives in terms of development? What milestones have been reached on the road to eradicating racism? These are some of the key answers that should seek the solution to end racism and racial profiling.

This film is aimed at the individuals who have never been subjected to racial profiling or who do not know someone who has, it may appear to be a minor nuisance. Racial profiling, on the other hand, is much more than a nuisance. It has real and immediate ramifications. Those who have been subjected to profiling suffer emotionally, psychologically, cognitively, and in some circumstances financially and physically.

Depicting the deeply rooted evil within our society and the hidden harm it is causing on individuals should be understood through this film, and the character of Mr Chang has been successful in capturing the stigma that has been gripping the country and polarising its citizens. Condemning such actions and acts is not only necessary but is critical if one wishes to maintain equality and fairness in human society, especially in emergency situations like the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Mr Chang, the team is also diligently working on creating Powwow with Eram, which is aimed at becoming a successful talk show hosted by Eram Faridi, which will welcome a number of well-known celebrities to its sets for some spicy gossip. Also, there is talks of a comedy web series that will be produced by Eram Entertainment. Furthermore, the team is working towards releasing the full feature film called Wrinkles.

