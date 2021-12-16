Leena AI recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions

You would like to read
New York [US], December 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leena AI, the company that's revolutionizing enterprise employee experience, today announced that it was listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner's Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions1 for the second consecutive year.
"We are pleased to be recognized in Gartner's report for helping businesses streamline their employee workflows. Our AI-led innovation automates HR processes, thereby enabling enterprises to deliver great employee experiences across different functional areas. Leena AI's inclusion in the market guide further validates our position at the forefront of the HR-tech ecosystem," said Adit Jain, co-founder and CEO, Leena AI.
According to Gartner, "Integrated HR service management (IHRSM) solutions have the ability to manage end-to-end workflows for work and life transitions. In addition, by 2024, 70% of organizations with more than 2,500 employees will have invested in an IHRSM solution."
For more information on Leena AI, and to access the report, visit: (https://leena.ai/gartner-market-guide-hr-service-management)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
