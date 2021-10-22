LetsShave launches free razor trial campaign

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Grab, Try, and feel the difference! Instead of running ads, hiring celebrities, influencers the shaving company opted to give people the feel of their products in reality by launching a trial scheme where one can get risk-free 4 Blade (https://www.letsshave.com/men-razors/pro-4-razor?utm_source=P2R & amp;utm_medium=Article) LetsShave Pro 4 Razor for Men and 3 Blade(https://www.letsshave.com/women-razors/evior-3-sensitive?utm_source=P2R & amp;utm_medium=Article) Evior 3 Body Razor for Women FREE! People only need to pay for the shipping, and the product will be theirs to try.
How to take advantage of this offer?
Visit LetsShave's website and click the "TRY FOR FREE" button to enjoy this offer. People only need to add the item to their cart. The moment they do so, they will notice a few special offers for them on other products running at an attractive pricing to add on. Enjoy the advantage of all of these deals because they won't last long. one will be connected to the page to pay for the shipping charges in the next step. Once done with this, one will get entitled to this exciting scheme.
Main Characteristics of LetsShave Razors:
Ergonomically engineered for ease of use, and comfortable GRIP
Wide Lubra Bar with a nourishing blend of Vitamin E, Aloe Vera, Argan Oil, and Avocado Oil to comfort the skin
Pivot-head to glide smoothly across contours of face and body
Ultra-Sharp Blades made in South Korea since 1955
Optimum space between the blades aids in clog prevention and easy rinsing
Sold in 130 countries with 60 years of shaving expertise.
Micro Comb Guard Bar
The rubber comb helps prepare hair for the blades, allowing for a clean, smooth shave.
Common Docking Mechanism: LetsShave handle fits ANY LetsShave Cartridge/blade, and one can mix and match to pick their preference!
What's New?
(https://www.letsshave.com/?utm_source=P2R & amp;utm_medium=Article) LetsShave is amongst India's most promising and growing companies. They launched India's first (https://www.letsshave.com/others/balls-trimmer?utm_source=P2R & amp;utm_medium=Article) V-Shaped Balls Trimmer which comes with an R-Style ultra-thin rounded blade edge and gap between the blades is 0.2mm delivering ANTI-SNAGGING technology trims like butter on balls and groin area without any pain or pulling.
They released it in July 2021, and the product went out of stock in just five days of its launch. The product's feedback has been highly encouraging, and it has consistently exceeded customers' expectations. The company's objective is to provide high-quality products at reasonable costs to its consumers, ensuring that they are delighted.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
