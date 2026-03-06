VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Lighthouse Learning Group, India's leading Early Childhood and K-12 education group, today announced a strategic partnership with Early Learning Village (ELV), a Gurugram-based early years institution known for its child-centred, research-led approach. The partnership marks a significant step toward strengthening and scaling a globally benchmarked early childhood education model in India. The collaboration brings together ELV's intentionally small-group, thoughtfully designed learning environment with Lighthouse Learning's institutional depth, governance expertise, and proven capability in nurturing and expanding high-quality education brands across geographies. Rooted in shared values and a long-term vision for excellence, the partnership aims to extend ELV's distinctive philosophy beyond Gurugram into new cities.

Founded on a commitment to child-centric, research-led pedagogy, ELV has built a strong reputation for delivering globally aligned curriculum frameworks within carefully curated learning spaces. Its immersive early learning ecosystem integrates global best practices with contextual relevance, prioritising emotional security, cognitive growth, and holistic development. With over two decades of experience, Lighthouse Learning Group brings robust academic and governance frameworks that support calibrated growth while preserving institutional identity. Its strategic partnerships, including with Heritage Xperiential Schools in Gurugram, reflect its ability to enable expansion while remaining aligned to each institution's core vision and ethos. Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, "We are delighted to partner with Early Learning Village, an institution that exemplifies the highest quality in early childhood education with strong philosophy and deep academic integrity. ELV represents a differentiated, globally benchmarked early years model that aligns closely with our values. We look forward to supporting Priya and Heba as we extend ELV's framework into new cities while preserving the quality, integrity, and intentionality that define the institution."

Pradeep Jolly, Co-Founder, Early Learning Village, commented, "ELV has always been built on the belief that early childhood education must be intentional, research-backed, and deeply nurturing. As we look toward expansion, it was essential to partner with an organisation that values institutional integrity as much as we do. Lighthouse Learning's experience in scaling education brands thoughtfully gives us the confidence to grow while preserving the culture, standards, and child-centric ethos that define ELV." Priya Dhawan, Co-Founder, Early Learning Village, added, "Educational excellence and a deeply child-centric philosophy have always been at our core. As we enter our next phase of growth, strong governance and long-term sustainability are critical. Lighthouse Learning brings the institutional depth required to support this journey, enabling thoughtful scale while safeguarding the quality and globally aligned, research-led approach that define ELV."

Heba Zaidi Khosla, Co-Founder, Early Learning Village, said, "At this stage of ELV's journey, it was important for us to find a partner that deeply understands and respects our philosophy. Lighthouse Learning shares our belief in intentional, research-driven environments and long-term institutional strength. This partnership allows us to expand beyond Gurugram while preserving the personalised approach that defines ELV." With a shared commitment to quality, governance, and purposeful expansion, Lighthouse Learning Group and Early Learning Village aim to create a sustainable growth pathway in India's early childhood education segment, establishing ELV as a benchmark early years institution across key urban markets.

LoEstro Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Early Learning Village and its management on the partnership. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas served as the legal advisor to Lighthouse Learning Group, while Ernst & Young LLP acted as the financial advisor to the Group. About Lighthouse Learning Group: Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education group. Driven by its purpose to unlock human potential by igniting the love for learning through its institutions, which includes leading brands like EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point Group of Schools, Heritage International Xperiential School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Phoenix Greens School of Learning and Finland International School Maldives. Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning emphasizes a 'Child First' philosophy, innovative pedagogy, and child safety. With over 2,000 Preschools and 60 K-12 Schools, it empowers 1,850 women entrepreneurs and employs a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people. Global investment firm KKR first invested in Lighthouse Learning in 2019, and subsequently in 2025.

To know more, please visit: www.lighthouse-learning.com Media Contact: Ritika Kar | ritika.kar@adfactorspr.com| 9711306380 Shraddha Malakar | shraddha.malakar@adfactorspr.com | 9167099173 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)