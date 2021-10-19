Lithan Singapore and Yangpoo Education launches 'Earn While You Learn' Programs - Padhai Bhi Pagar Bhi

An opportunity to 'Earn While You Learn' with Post Graduate Programs

Singapore/ New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital transformation continues to disrupt businesses leading to a grave crisis of educated but unemployable Indian youth as conventional academic programs fail to impart industry relevant New Age Skills for the New Age Jobs in the Gig economy.

Yangpoo Executive Education & Lithan eduCLaaS Singapore aims to solve this worrisome state of PG education & employment with its 'earn while you learn' global apprenticeship programs that offer cutting edge skills in software engineering, digital business management.

'Yangpoo & LithanEduCLaaS' are currently launching two Post Graduate programs -

1. Software Engineering & Management ideal for Engineering graduates, diploma holders, B.Sc.IT graduates and participants with IT background interested in making a career in the areas of full-stack development, AI & ML.

2. Digital Business & Management program ideal for graduate students from any stream interested in pursuing a career in the areas of digital marketing & Marketing Analytics.

These unique programs are the quickest launch-pad not just for graduating students looking for entry into corporate world, women on sabbatical planning to re-enter the workforce and professionals looking for career comeback.

These two years' post graduate programs; consist of 6 months of intensive training by international faculty & industry experts and 18 months of paid, apprenticeship with global companies.

Students will be trained in most-in-demand, emerging technologies like full-stack development, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Digital Business Management.

The cutting-edge programs designed and developed in the technology-rich environment of Singapore will be enriched with the management education by Ivy League B-Schools. Exposure to international pedagogy and real-time working experience in global companies will completely transform students into industry-ready professionals by the end of 24 months.

Students, enrolled in the program, will experience a world-class, immersive learning journey with the combination of flipped classes, virtual, live-interactive session, e-learning, and personalized mentoring with industry practitioners & leading academicians.

The pedagogy and program is curated in a manner which helps students to apply their learnings simultaneously on real time basis with our global corporate partners where they will be given paid apprenticeship for 18 months.

During these 2 years program the students will also undergo Ivy League management education modules in the areas of Business Analytics, Design Thinking & Innovation, Leadership and will join a community of like-minded peers from around the world.

Applications for the software engineering and digital business programs are now open and the first batch will commence in January 2022. To learn more about these 24 month programs and to apply, visit (https://yangpoo.com/lithan)

Lithan eduCLaaS's Founder and CEO, Leslie Loh, while talking about the partnership commented, "Traditional classroom-oriented training is time-invasive with high opportunity costs for learners and enterprises. Our integrated digital skills acceleration CLaaS® with transformation mentoring delivers workplace digital upskilling with digital transformation outcomes.

"We welcome Yangpoo Executive Education in joining our Pan-Asia eduCLaaS platform for incubating Glocal (Global yet Local) digital talents ready for growth in the post-Covid digital economy," he added.

Lithan EduCLaaS is an accredited training organization endorsed by various government agencies under Singapore's ministry of education. It is 'EduTrust' certified by the Council for Private Education (CPE) and a Centre for Continuous Education and Training (CET) appointed by SkillsFuture (SSG) Singapore. It is also an accredited international training center for Pearson UK.

Lithan and eduCLaaS have served over 30,000 learners and 2000 enterprises with our network of over 100 campuses across Asia.

"PadhaiBhiPagarBhi being the USP of this program ensures that no deserving students irrespective of their financial constraints will be denied the opportunity to make themselves employable as this one of its kind program allows them to finance their education with the help of paid apprenticeships and innovative fee payment options," said Dr. Samir Karkhanis CEO of the global edtech company Yangpoo Executive Education.

Yangpoo has helped thousands of Indian students & executives to acquire relevant education & employment opportunities by creating meaningful programs in collaboration with global top-ranked universities.

For more information about the program, please visit (https://yangpoo.com/lithan) or contact us at: 1800-547-8003

