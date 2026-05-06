VMPL New Delhi [India], May 6: Lorazzo, a fast-emerging direct-to-consumer home improvement brand, is transforming everyday living with its innovative range of kitchen and bathroom products designed specifically for modern Indian homes. Founded in 2024, the company is rapidly gaining attention for blending smart design, durability, and affordability in a category traditionally dominated by either low-cost generic products and non-aspirational brands or expensive global players. Positioned at the intersection of functionality and aspiration, Lorazzo offers a comprehensive portfolio of products including stainless steel sink and quartz kitchen sinks, intelligent bidet attachments, kitchen faucets, water softeners, mirror cabinets, portable jet spray, self adhesive towel rack and a wide array of bathroom accessories. Each product is engineered to address real-world Indian conditions such as fluctuating water pressure, high mineral content, and everyday usage demands.

The Shift from Basic to Smart Living Today, homeowners are no longer satisfied with basic fittings like ordinary taps or standard kitchen sinks. There is a clear shift toward upgraded, smart products that improve daily comfort, efficiency, and overall living experience. From dealing with common issues like hard water affecting hair and skin to improving kitchen functionality with better sinks and faucets, people are actively looking for products that solve real problems rather than just serve basic needs. This is where brands like Lorazzo are gaining attention. By offering a wide range of products, including advanced kitchen sinks, modern kitchen faucets, hard water products, and space-saving accessories, the brand is helping homeowners move beyond traditional setups and adopt more practical, upgraded living.

Designing for Everyday Convenience At its core, Lorazzo focuses on simplifying daily routines through thoughtfully designed, easy-to-install, and low-maintenance products. The brand emphasizes practical innovation--offering products that enhance hygiene, improve water efficiency, and elevate the aesthetics of residential spaces without adding complexity. From bidet attachment systems that promote better hygiene to durable stainless steel sinks built for long-term performance, Lorazzo's offerings are tailored to meet the evolving expectations of urban Indian consumers seeking both comfort and efficiency. The Smartest Picks in Indian Homes Right Now: Modern Kitchen Products - Multifunctional all-in-one sinks that simplify washing and drying to save time and space. - Durable quartz sinks that resist scratches, reduce noise, and add a modern aesthetic beyond basic steel.

- Advanced kitchen faucets with pull-down flexibility, dual spray modes, and SS304 durability for better control and efficiency. Smart Bathroom Products - Portable jet spray that offer travel-friendly, Type-C rechargeable hygiene without installation. - Upgraded health faucets and hand showers designed with better pressure control, ergonomic grip, and smoother flow. Space-Saving Products - Self-adhesive towel racks that install without drilling and fold away to save space. - Smart bathroom mirror cabinets with defogging, LED lighting, USB charging, and organized storage for clutter-free bathrooms. Bridging a Critical Market Gap India's home improvement sector remains highly fragmented, with limited organised options in the mid-premium segment. Lorazzo aims to bridge this gap by offering high-quality, design-forward products at accessible price points, making modern upgrades more attainable for everyday households.

As people's lives change, the idea of a "home" is also changing. People are changing the way they live. They want to make their homes better without doing big renovations. They want to make changes that make a big difference in their daily life. Instead of changing everything, people like to get things that are easy to put in, do not take up a lot of space, and will last for a long time. With this shift, Lorazzo is emerging as a preferred choice for homeowners looking for dependable, well-designed products that enhance both kitchens and bathrooms in a simple and efficient way.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Experience Lorazzo's value proposition is anchored in reliability, user-centric design, and a seamless shopping experience. The company provides clear product information, simplified installation processes, and customer-friendly policies, including a 30-day exchange window for eligible products. With a growing portfolio and a clear vision, Lorazzo is steadily positioning itself as a trusted name in India's evolving home improvement landscape--bringing smarter, more efficient products to kitchens and bathrooms across the country. About Lorazzo Lorazzo is a New Delhi-based home improvement startup founded in 2024. The company offers a wide range of kitchen and bathroom fittings and accessories, combining smart design, durability, and affordability. With a focus on water efficiency and everyday usability, Lorazzo aims to enhance modern living experiences for Indian households.

Media Contact: Lorazzo Email: info@lorazzo.com Phone: +91 9315819576 Website: https://lorazzo.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)