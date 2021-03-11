Luxefest, an Art Experience at Phoenix Palladium till March 31

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Personifying elegance and luxury, Phoenix Palladium is a brand to reckon with. From hosting bespoke art events to international stature themed installations, Phoenix Palladium leads the art and decor scene in the city. And this time around too, Phoenix Palladium has curated an exclusive art experience - Luxefest is on till March 3. Get a chance to soak in art and all things luxe at this month-long fest.

For all the art connoisseurs, indulge in a sensory treat specially curated by 24 artists. Deep dive into the world of art and installations dotting the mall across different locations - Atrium, Central Courtyard, different floors among others. Enough of the virtual fetes, experience an art walk that will take you through the works of some of the most renowned artists - Arjun Rathi, Bandana Jain, Baaya Design, Kanhai Gandhi, Hetal Shukla, Hitesh Gilder, Sapana Jain, Kanika Bawa, Mahesh Anjarlekar, Anand Menon, Ajay Patil, Jaideep Mehrotra, Kanika Nanda, Karsihma Wadhwa, Ketan Javdekar, Nachiket Shah, Pooja Bansal, Purva Pandit, Shabana Godhrawala, Sushma Bengani, The Art of Venner, Tasneem Bharmal, Shruti Jhaveri. While you discover painting, sculptures & installations from these artists and revel in a day of art, partake in panel discussions across categories- fashion, beauty, lifestyle & art in 2021, all this coupled with some great retail therapy.

The vast expanse of the mall will turn into a canvas for the installations & sculptures, and once your art appetite is satiated, feel free to shop till you drop, choose from myriad brands across fashion, beauty & lifestyle. Soak in the good vibes at Phoenix Palladium.

Besides top brands to shop from, Phoenix Palladium has touted itself as a gourmand destination and boasts of a variety of restaurants, dine-ins and bars. Although literally, every day is an exciting celebration here at Phoenix Palladium, we believe in creating the special occasions that bring along with them an increased exhilarating mood. With the Luxefest, our endeavour is to redefine the leisure experience for visitors, by introducing innovative and safe shopping concepts and serving as the destination of choice for families to come together and celebrate life once again.

Commenting on the brand Phoenix Palladium and its offerings, Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), The Phoenix Mills Limited, "Phoenix Palladium as a destination always offers something special and engaging for our customers.

We only want to amplify the customer experience and satisfaction, driving us to incessantly work towards creating new experiences. With the Luxefest, we hope to delight our customers in the most artistic way, besides the great shopping experience we always deliver."

Phoenix Palladium, India's sole lifestyle destination strategically located at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai personifies refined elegance, letting shoppers soak in the myriad retail offerings, restaurants, cafes, spas and more!

Phoenix Palladium has redefined the experience of shopping for the high street and luxury labels as well as fine dining & entertainment options for the uber-cool consumer all under one roof. Phoenix Palladium is a part of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., India's premier retail-led, mixed-use development company, which is promoted by Atul Ruia, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

