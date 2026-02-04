India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], February 3: Dr. Rajkumar Rana, the founder of Madhav University, established the institution in 2013 with a visionary commitment to bringing quality higher education to Rajasthan's tribal regions. Founded nearly fourteen years ago in a predominantly tribal and rural area where access to higher education once seemed unattainable, the university has steadily transformed the educational landscape. From a region once marked by limited academic opportunities, Madhav University today stands as a powerful symbol of inclusion, empowerment, and sustained academic progress. Spread across a 100-acre fully developed, green, and eco-friendly campus, Madhav University offers an academic environment that seamlessly blends modern infrastructure with sustainability. The campus houses state-of-the-art laboratories, digital and physical libraries, advanced research facilities, an incubation and innovation centre, a media lab, spacious auditoriums, sports complexes, student hostels, and thoughtfully designed green spaces. Together, these facilities foster a holistic learning culture that nurtures intellectual growth, physical well-being, creativity, ethical values, and social responsibility.

Academically, Madhav University offers diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, professional, and medical programmes across 11 multidisciplinary faculties, including Homoeopathy, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Allied Health Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Commerce and Management, Law, Education, Agriculture, Arts and Science, and Yoga and Naturopathy. This wide academic spectrum allows students from diverse socio-economic and academic backgrounds to pursue professional, liberal, and research-oriented pathways within a single institution, ensuring flexibility, interdisciplinarity, and comprehensive academic development. A defining strength of Madhav University is its deep commitment to inclusive and equitable education, particularly for tribal and rural communities. In a landmark initiative aimed at tribal belt development, Dr. Rajkumar Rana approved tuition-free admission for 200 meritorious and deserving students, with the support of the local MLA and District Pramukh. These students are enrolled across multiple faculties without paying tuition fees, significantly reducing financial barriers to higher education. The university further supports learners through need-based initiatives such as the Single Girl Child Scholarship, scholarships for widows and economically disadvantaged students, concessional fee structures for local residents, and scholarships for children who have lost their father. Other notable government-supported schemes include the Kalibai Bheel Meritorious Girl Student Scooty Scheme, Devnarayan Girl Student Scooty Scheme, Rajasthan Agriculture Girls Scholarship (for female students of the Agriculture Faculty), Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Jaipur - Post-Matric Scholarship, and the National Scholarship. For many first-generation learners and students from marginalized backgrounds, Madhav University has become a crucial gateway to academic advancement and professional mobility.

One of the university's most distinctive and nationally significant initiatives is its on-campus school for special-abled tribal children, making Madhav University the only private university in India to operate such a facility. More than 100 children receive completely free education, daily transportation from remote villages, comprehensive medical care, medicines, speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychological assessment, and continuous developmental monitoring. The school provides a safe, structured, and emotionally supportive environment, reflecting the university's deep commitment to inclusive education, social justice, and human dignity. Beyond classrooms, Madhav University integrates learning with real-world service. Medical and allied health students gain hands-on practical experience through free health camps conducted in adopted villages such as Wada, Bharja, Bhujela, Kasindra, Achpura, and Amthala, as well as nearby villages including Jodphali, Kivarli, Dhanari, and several others. These camps enable students to apply theoretical knowledge in real-life healthcare settings while serving tribal and rural populations. Over the years, the university has organised more than 500 medical and health camps, addressing general healthcare, tobacco and AIDS awareness, girls' hygiene education, staff wellness, and preventive healthcare. Legal awareness and legal aid camps further strengthen grassroots empowerment.

Madhav University's role as a socially responsible institution is also reflected in its sustained community outreach initiatives. Regular philanthropic activities, such as the distribution of stationery, clothes, jackets, blankets, helmets, and essential supplies, have made a tangible impact on surrounding communities. Through consistent engagement in health awareness, women empowerment, sustainability, skill development, and rural outreach, the university actively contributes to regional development, reinforcing its identity as an education leader rooted in service. A major pillar of this commitment is the Madhav Centre for Sustainability Development (MCSD), which aligns the university's activities with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Currently working actively on 9 out of the 17 SDGs, MCSD conducts sustainability-driven programmes, awareness campaigns, and community-based initiatives in nearby villages of Sirohi district, integrating education, environment, and social development.

Student success remains central to the university's mission. Approximately 500 students of Madhav University have secured government jobs, a remarkable achievement for a tribal and rural region. This milestone reflects the institution's strong academic foundation, skill-oriented training, and focused guidance, significantly enhancing socio-economic mobility among its graduates. Madhav University also promotes leadership, discipline, and national service through its NCC and NSS units. As the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Nodal Institution for Sirohi district, the university plays a pivotal role in rural transformation and community-based development initiatives. Its consistent outreach and cultural engagement have earned recognition from IIT Jodhpur for achieving the highest level of activities in Western Rajasthan. Regular national and international seminars, conferences, faculty development programmes, research workshops, and a robust training and placement ecosystem further strengthen the university's academic standing and student employability.

In recognition of its commitment to quality, governance, and academic excellence, Madhav University has been accredited with an 'A' Grade by NAAC in its first cycle and is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university is recognised by all major statutory and professional bodies, including BCI, PCI, NCTE, NCH, RNC, CCH, and RCI, underscoring its adherence to national standards and transparent governance. Looking ahead, Madhav University is focused on strengthening research, innovation, sustainability, and global engagement, with aspirations to achieve a higher NAAC grade, secure a place among the NIRF Top 100 universities, and expand international collaborations. Deeply rooted in its regional mission yet guided by a forward-looking vision, Madhav University continues to shape futures, transforming not only individual lives but also the educational and social landscape of Rajasthan's tribal belt through the enduring power of education.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)