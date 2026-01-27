PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 27: MagickHome, a modular home interior brand unveiled its flagship Interiors Experience Hub in HSR Layout, Bangalore, inaugurated by acclaimed Kannada film actress Rukmini Vasanth. Spanning 6,200 sq ft across two floors, the hub is MagickHome's largest and most immersive destination, designed to completely reimagine how homeowners discover, experience, and choose interiors. Designed as a live-in showcase, consumers can truly see, touch, and feel what their future home can be. Adding star power and strong cultural resonance to the occasion, Rukmini inaugurated the space, celebrating the growing intersection of design, lifestyle, and modern urban living in Bangalore.

Walking into the Experience Hub feels like stepping into a real home. Visitors can explore a full-scale 2BHK mock-up, moving seamlessly from an award-winning island kitchen to a thoughtfully integrated living and study area, a guest bedroom with a sliding wardrobe and sofa bed, and a master bedroom lined with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes. The space also showcases MagickHome'spatented, child-safe PU finishes, premium acrylics, and a wide range of laminations, opening up over 50,000 design permutations for personalised interiors. Elevating the experience further is the Design Experience Zone, featuring the Pivoting Panel Matrix and Fabric Library, where customers can touch, compare, and visualise materials in real scale and lighting - turning complex choices into confident decisions.

Speaking about the launch, Indrakumar Pathmanathan, Chairman, MagickHome, said, "MagickHome has always believed that great interiors begin with great understanding. This Experience Hub is a physical expression of that belief. It brings together design, materials, and real-life spaces under one roof, so customers can truly see, touch, and feel what their future home can be. Bangalore felt like the most natural city for this next chapter. It appreciates design, values quality, and is constantly evolving." On the customer experience and business vision, Ganesen Viswanathan, Vice President, MagickHome, added, "Today's customer does not want to be overwhelmed by choices. They want guidance, transparency, and an engaging process. This store is built to do exactly that. From our 2BHK mockup to the Design Experience Zone, every element is designed to simplify decision-making while elevating the experience. Bangalore is a mature, design-aware market, and this hub allows us to serve it at scale while setting the foundation for our future growth."

Speaking about the hub, Rukmini Vasanth, Indian actress, said, "What I loved about this space is how real it feels. You're not just looking at samples and displays but actually walking through a home, understanding how the designs fit in everyday lives. It makes the process of planning your home feel simple, personal and very exciting" With this launch, MagickHome positions Bangalore not just as a market, but as a partner in its design journey. The hub blends thoughtful design, global quality standards, and a deeply human approach to home-making. PR Images + Logo About MagickHome MagickHome is a premium home interiors brand offering thoughtfully designed, functional and long-lasting interior solutions for modern Indian homes. Headquartered in Bangalore, the brand has a physical presence in Bangalore, Chennai and Coimbatore, and delivers end-to-end interior design and execution across kitchens, wardrobes, living spaces and complete home interiors. MagickHome combines design expertise, quality materials and attention to detail, with a strong focus on practicality, personalisation and enduring design.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868140/MagickHome_Bengaluru_store.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)