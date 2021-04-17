Manipal College of Medical Sciences, Nepal opens admissions for MBBS Programme

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal College of Medical Sciences, Nepal with a vision to imbibe global leadership in human development, excellence in education and healthcare, opens admissions for their prestigious MBBS programme, April 2021.

The college established in 1994, the first private medical college set up in Nepal, was Manipal's first international foray. With global accreditations and top-ranking in FMGE/NEXT (India), ERPM (Sri Lanka), USMLE (US) and PLAB (UK), the college has over 800 students and over 3500 graduates with a well-connected alumni network. The college is focused on encouraging international bonding to achieve a broad recognition for excellence in health care delivery among Southeast Asian Nations.

The Multi-ethnic campus is set up in Nepal's picturesque, adventure capital town, a true paradise on earth. The college offers its MBBS students the chance to learn through a variety of standard and rare clinical cases as part of the curriculum and fosters electives by the students across the globe.

Manipal College of Medical Sciences (MCOMS), Nepal, also offers students MD/MS in speciality disciplines and Allied-Health programmes. The campus includes 750 bedded tertiary care multi-speciality hospital with super-speciality service and DM/MCH programmes with quality paramount. MCOMS today is recognized by the British Columbia Student Assistance Program (BCSAP), Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP), Canada and many other such recognitions/listings on as and when basis.

International applications for the 34th Batch of MBBS programme at Manipal College of Medical Sciences, Nepal, for 2020-21, have commenced. The college will accept online applications on entrance.mec.gov.np until 22nd April 2021 05:00 PM Nepal Standard Time. To be considered eligible for selection to the MBBS programme, students must have qualified 10+2, A Level or equivalent examination, with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB).

They need to secure a minimum of 50 per cent in each PCB subject (which, in general, equals to minimum 'C' grades for Sri Lankan A-Level and 'D' grades for International A Levels, e.g., EDEXCEL/Cambridge) and 50 per cent in aggregate. Also, students applying must have qualified Medical Entrance Test (MET) of the Medical Education Commission, Govt of Nepal or secured 50% percentile in NEET/SAT/equivalent exams.

Setup in a stimulating setting that draws inspiration from the Himalayas, Manipal College of Medical Sciences is an excellent learning centre that is both a dependable and affordable healthcare education provider in Nepal.

For more information, log on to the college website 2020-21 MBBS Admissions | MCOMS, Nepal (manipal.edu.np).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)