PRNewswire Bongaon (West Bengal) [India], February 9: Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Varthur Road, leading tertiary healthcare providers in Bangalore, launched their New Outreach OPD Services in Bongaon on 8th February 2026 with a community-focused Health Seminar held at Nildarpan Bhaban, Bongaon. The initiative aims to bridge the gap in specialized healthcare for the community, ensuring that residents have a seamless pathway for advanced medical needs while strengthening ties with local government authorities, medical experts, and diagnostic partners. It is supported by an Information Centre, which will act as a dedicated touchpoint for patients seeking guidance from medical experts based at Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Varthur Road, Bengaluru.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Mr. Debasish Biswas, Arjuna Awardee in Mountaineering; Summiteer of Mount Everest and Kanchenjunga. The seminar featured expert sessions by leading consultants, addressing common health concerns prevalent in the region. The sessions were led by Dr. (Gp Capt) Ashish Chauhan, Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield; Dr. Pramod J, Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road; Dr. Rajesh Srinivas, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road; and Dr. Bharat P. Sarkar, Consultant - Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield from Bengaluru. On the importance of community-level healthcare access Mr. Debasish Biswas said, "Good healthcare should be within reach of everyone. Community-based initiatives like this play an important role in spreading awareness and ensuring people seek medical help at the right time."

Cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks at a younger age, are increasingly seen in India, driven by factors like tobacco use, uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, sedentary lifestyles, and delayed medical attention. Highlighting the importance of prevention, Dr. (Gp Capt) Ashish Chauhan, said, "Lack of awareness about early warning signs often leads patients to seek care at advanced stages when treatment options are limited. Early screening, lifestyle modification, and timely intervention remain key to prevention." He also highlighted that heart attacks are now being seen in young adults and women due to stress, smoking, and sedentary habits. Addressing gastric and digestive problems, Dr. Pramod J noted that issues like acidity, indigestion, and abdominal discomfort are mainly due to irregular eating habits, poor diet, stress, and self-medication. Many patients ignore persistent symptoms until complications arise. He said, "Most gastric problems are lifestyle-related. Early consultation and correct treatment can prevent complications and reduce the need for major surgical interventions."

The next session highlighted on knee pain and orthopaedic problems, which affect people across all age groups. Dr. Rajesh Srinivas added, "Knee pain is no longer restricted to old age. Repetitive physical work, age-related degeneration, obesity, and untreated injuries contribute to chronic pain and mobility issues if ignored. However, with early diagnosis, physiotherapy, lifestyle modification, and timely intervention, most patients can maintain mobility, independence, and lead an active life." Similarly, spine-related disorders, including back pain and neck pain, are more common among farmers, drivers, shopkeepers, and office workers due to prolonged sitting, bending work, poor posture, and lack of exercise. Conditions such as muscle strain, slipped disc, spondylosis, and sciatica are frequently seen, even among younger adults. Dr. Bharat P. Sarkar said, "While most spine problems don't need surgery if treated early, identifying red-flag symptoms followed by medical attention remains critical to prevent permanent nerve damage and transform lives."

The seminar concluded with an interactive Q & A session and a health quiz, with a commitment to preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and accessible specialist care through New Outreach OPD Services. For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/