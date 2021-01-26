Manipal Hospitals recognise true champion this Republic Day

You would like to read
- This Republic Day, shop the latest smartphones on the EMI Store and get Rs 5000 cashback
- This Republic Day, pledge hygienic drinking with Sippline
- First Lady of DR Congo meets Merck Foundation CEO to mark together the International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls
- IRMA celebrates National Milk Day with Ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien memorial lecture
- Karnataka's Health Minister Dr Sudhakar commends Narayana Nethralaya's initiative on organ donation
Bengaluru [India], January 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Surgery does not stop the strong-willed in pursuing their passion. This Republic Day, Manipal Hospitals honour Bengaluru-based Pooja Bajaj, a self-driven, ardent motorcyclist and entrepreneur who underwent a devastating surgery in Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road and bounced back on her feet to pursue her passion.
Symbolising the hospital's motto 'Life's On', Pooja Bajaj was back on her bike within 26 days after facing a serious accident that crushed her entire collar bone. Her surgery was done only after six days at Manipal Hospitals, and multiple titanium plates, bolts and screws covered 85 percent of her right shoulder. Her passionate persona is sure to inspire the youth in taking all that life can throw and have perseverance to accomplish their dreams.
This Republic Day, Manipal Hospitals also highlight that India has proved yet again to the world that our country's healthcare infrastructure is far superior and advanced than ever. Today, the country has another reason to celebrate, as the nation stands on par with the western countries in successfully developing and distributing a vaccine for the ongoing virus.
On this special occasion, Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, said that, "This year's Republic Day celebrations has a completely different sentiment compare to the previous years. With the outbreak of the pandemic last year, it left the country rattled and hesitant to even dream of a Republic Day celebration. With the successful vaccine roll-out, today, we are delighted and honoured to celebrate our nation's progress in the healthcare infrastructure and strength to face the global pandemic."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor