Manufacturing, MSMEs spearheading economic growth: RBI Governor Das

You would like to read
- Manufacturing Sector Spearheading Growth Recovery Says RBI Governor
- MSME Sector On Upswing Says Finance Ministry
- Benign Financing Conditions Spurred Record Issuance Of Corporate Bonds Worth Around Rs 3.2 Lakh Crore Says RBI Governor
- Budget Must focus On Creating Demand, Infrastructure Spends And Social Sector Says FICCI Dhruva Advisors Survey
- Budget 2021-22 confers healthcare, its long due priority status
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): The manufacturing sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) are spearheading economic growth in the country after the outbreak of Covid-19 while many contact-intensive services sub-sectors remain severely affected by the crisis, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.
However, the recent government initiatives under AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and Union Budget 2021-22 towards developing a vibrant manufacturing sector and infrastructure acknowledges strong linkages they have with rest of the sectors, he said in his keynote address at the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Das said the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme aims to make India an integral part of the global value chain. "This along with reforms in labour market can go a long way in propelling growth to an elevated trajectory for the manufacturing sector and reap its employment potential."
At the same time, MSME sector has emerged as the growth engine of economy with a vast network of 6.33 crore enterprises contributing 30 per cent to nominal GDP and around 48 per cent to exports. The sector employs about 11 crore people, second only to agriculture.
Das said the sector was rendered especially vulnerable by the pandemic, necessitating concerted efforts to combat the stress and focus on revival of the sector.
The government introduced two major schemes: the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD).
These have been duly supported by various monetary and regulatory measures by the RBI in the form of interest rate cuts, higher structural and durable liquidity, moratorium on debt servicing, asset classification standstill, loan restructuring package and CRR exemptions on credit disbursed to new MSME borrowers.
"These measures will not only help in ameliorating stress in the sector but also open new opportunities," said Das. "Going forward, the RBI stands ready to support the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for greater credit penetration to the MSME sector."
He said digital capabilities have the potential to raise productivity in agriculture, manufacturing and businesses as well as improve the delivery of public services like healthcare and education.
"In the financial sector, this could lead to higher financial inclusion, lesser information asymmetry and reduced credit risk." (ANI)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor