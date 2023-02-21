Market Xcel is back with the 2nd edition of the Brand Ranking Report- Find Out the triumphant brands

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/PNN): Take advantage of all that the Brand Xcel 2023 Conclave has to offer. Market Xcel, a leading market research firm is all set to roll out the much-awaited report and brand findings, Brand Xcel in a Coffee Table Book format on 17th March 2023 at Oberoi, Gurgaon. From unfolding the top brands across segments to offering a refreshed view of consumer behaviours from urban and rural spaces; the Brand Xcel report is what you are looking for.

The Brand Xcel report 2022 identified and featured top brands in India such as across Personal care - Colgate/Lux; Food - Amul, Britannia & Parle; Beverages - Pepsico; Durables & Appliances: LG & Samsung; Mobile phones: Oppo & Vivo; e-commerce - Amazon; automobiles - Maruti & Honda; BFSI - LIC; FMCG: Dabur and Godrej; Homecare: Harpic & Surf Excel based on consumer's perspectives about the products and services and their changing preferences.

Continuing the walk with their annual flagship property, Market Xcel is back with the 2nd edition of the Coffee Table Book which is projected to be bigger and even more insightful covering diverse sectors, industries, and geographies.

The Brand Xcel offers a deeper consumer connection and understanding (20,000 respondents across cities, including Rural India) along with past trends, contemporary contextualization of current consumer sentiments and in-depth analysis.

The assessment as conducted by Market Xcel recognizes top brands that outperform others and offers brand rankings that can be circled back to consumer behaviour. These learnings and reflections furnish points to ponder for marketing interventions.

The celebration will be marked by the launch of the Coffee Table Book, a consumer-centric insights initiative, the book reflects the blurring of boundaries between rural and urban consumptions as well as the trends and consumer behaviour that has stayed vs the ones that have fizzled out in the old normal.

Elated to launch the 2nd edition of the Brand Xcel Coffee Table Book, Ashwani Arora, Executive Director, Market Xcel stated, "With life veering back to normalcy, the customer journey will only continue to transition at a rapid pace. This has led to a strategic flux in the marketing playbook that demands a constant update. Being birthed from uncertainties, this paradigm shift has inaugurated boundless opportunities for brands to connect with the new and empowered consumer".

He further added Brand Xcel is the ultimate insight initiative redefining the benchmark for the consumer-brand connect, decoding the behavioural changes and capitalising on the same to maintain the top-of-the-mind position with regard to consumer engagement. At the Brand Xcel 2023 Conclave, we look forward to hosting the finest marketing minds and industry leaders to deliberate and share game-changing insights.

This gathering will bring together marketing veterans, brand custodians, brand owners, and industry leaders from the marketing and branding fraternity under one roof to celebrate the Best Brands and deliberate to understand the nuances of successful brands. Stay tuned to the biggest revelations of the year.

Established in 2000, Market Xcel is a global research, insights and technology-based company. Headquartered in New Delhi in India, Market Xcel operates from 14 offices in the country and is present across the globe, in the Middle East, East Africa, Africa, East Asia and SAARC.

For more details, visit: (https://www.market-xcel.com

