Mayur Mehta starrer 'Nobel Peace' has been released on Jio Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI/PNN): Nobel Peace, a film that recently bagged the best film award at the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020 and the best screenplay award at the Indian Cine Film Festival 2020, is now streaming on Jio Cinema.
Bollywood actor Mayur Mehta, who got fame through Zee TV Serial "Aur Pyar Ho Gya", has played the lead role in the film. He said, "I played a very interesting character of Asif Alam in the film, where initially the character's mind was focused on his religion. The character depicts the mental block of a person where even a help, support, or suggestion from someone seemed like they are trying to brainwash you."
Mehta added, "It was a challenge for me to play this character. But I realized that humanity is above all and how small things or videos made by his friend brought smiles and changes in the lives of others. The videos were not related to a particular religion, and that there was a message which this film tried to put across. This world will be a better place if we consider humanity as our religion and let the Love & Peace prevail!"
The film Nobel Peace revolves around how the lead character gets influenced by certain things and chooses the wrong path. A professor's teachings play an important role in Asif Alam's life and direct him to seek the right direction. It is an undying quest for truth. It also stars Mudasir Zafar, Aarti Sharma, and others.
Nobel Peace has been directed and written by Astik Dalai, presented by O.P Rai's Kala Niketan Entertainment. The film is now streaming on Jio Cinema.
Mayur Mehta finished the shooting of web series based on cybercrime, where he played a pivotal character based on the real-life of Professor Triveni Singh, who is the first cyber cop of India.
