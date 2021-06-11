Meet7 revolutionizes the virtual dating space in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Meet7 has announced the safest platform for dating amidst a pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in mass social isolation and this has affected the dating industry deeply.

Youngsters are not interested in face to face meetups and the definition of socializing has changed with the "new normal".

Speed dating introduced by Meet7 is a new wave which has revolutionized the dating scene. Looking at strict individual privacy, Meet7 has been declared as the safest platform for virtual dating.

With a surge in use of technology in our day-to-day lives, Meet7 has created an innovative online platform to accelerate online dating with low risks, especially for women. With zero skew towards gender bias, this application gives equal opportunities and safety to both the genders. With stringent privacy controls.

Meet7 is curated with a lot of technical and practical clarity. It allows 7 potential partners to meet each other online for 7 minutes each where the individual has 100% control of all information being shared.

Each profile is verified by technicians in the background for their authenticity before they are put out live for platform access. All social logins are authenticated end-to-end and no profiles are available in the public domain.

The key advantages for increasing traction are:

No catfishing

No fake profiles

End to end authentication

No stalking

100% transparency

100% data privacy

Saurabh Awasthi, Founder says, "It took a few months for the users to know the features of Meet7. A lot of prospective users visited our website, connected with our call centre to know what is meet7, How it works, How does events work (Video's are available on website), before they downloaded the app from either the App Store or the Play Store.

But, now Meet7 handles thousands of members on a daily basis and they trust us to introduce them to new members who are authentic. We are dedicated and excited to build an application for today which uses updated technology and safety measures to give the best in the market services while meeting the demands of young daters."

