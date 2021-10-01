Men's essential wear brand DaMENSCH turns 3 years young

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian men's fashion brand, DaMENSCH, continuing with its mission of redefining men's fashion via sustainability and innovation, turns 3 years young this month.

Anniversary Month Sale

The brand is doing a month-long celebration with exciting new launches, offers ranging from giveaways in collaboration with The Man Company, and up to 33% off across categories. With this milestone, the brand intends to deepen its presence in the existing categories by offering more styles since apparel is all about being relevant to fashion while evolving every year. Presently an INR 100 cr brand ARR, DaMENSCH seeks to achieve more than 10x growth by 2025 and believes its tech-enabled omnichannel strategy will aid this objective.

Background

Founded in 2018 by Anurag Saboo and Gaurav Pushkar, DaMENSCH envisions emerging as a lifestyle brand that will become an integral part of every global Indian's wardrobe. Founded to bring innovation and unmatched functionality to men's daily wearables, DaMENSCH's vision is to make fashion sustainable yet fashionable. Its product packaging is also environment-friendly with the brand shifting from plastic to corn husk and paper-based packaging without compromising on the quality. This initiative has resulted in saving one million-plus units of single-use plastic. Fabric made from bamboo, sustainable dyes, long-lasting materials and smartly sourced cotton from the Deccan Plateau are some of the brand's product innovations.

Product Collection

Innerwear is the fastest-growing apparel category, with even quicker growth post-COVID. Currently, the DaMENSCH product range includes shorts, boxers, t-shirts, tank tops, trunks, briefs, vests, etc. for men. Within the innerwear segment, the brand launched a new range of Breeze boxers - a collection of ultralight boxers. Recently, DaMENSCH also introduced a new range of tank tops made from 100% cotton - a reinvention to make tanks cool again. DaMENSCH's "Deo-Soft" - India's first odour-cancelling underwear, "Neo-Skin" - thermoregulating vests made from a curated composition of sustainable bamboo fibres are among the products catering to the comfort of the modern man. By staying true to its philosophy of slow fashion, the brand has also launched the 500-Day T-Shirts and 500-Day Shorts with an industry-first 500-day warranty. DaMENSCH plans to expand its portfolio by introducing more essential wear products in different categories.

Founder Speak

On completing three years, Anurag Saboo, Co-founder - DaMENSCH, said, "Since we believe in sustainability and innovation, we are pushing the limits of textile engineering and solving unseen problems. This is why we make better products that last longer, thereby benefiting the environment. There is no doubt the fast rise of businesses that are sustainable and affordable allows people to utilize their purchasing power as a force for change."

Gaurav Pushkar, Co-Founder - DaMENSCH, stated, "DaMENSCH was established to highlight that a fully sustainable fashion brand can be created without losing out on aesthetics. Accordingly, we will continue with this mission in the future too. Our design studio is continuously seeking ways to enhance all our goods and we aim to reinvent men's fashion via innovation. The innovative mindset reflects in everything we do."

With innovations that go beyond designs, DaMENSCH is on a mission to create premium essential wear for modern men who seek excellence in everything they do, including their apparel. The brand chose to start with the most neglected category in a man's wardrobe - innerwear - and has become the highest-rated innerwear brand across e-commerce platforms.

To know more about DaMENSCH, please visit: (https://www.damensch.com/).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)