[Microland Names Navneet Khandelwal as Chief Financial Officer]

Atlanta (Georgia) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ London [UK], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company announced today that Navneet Khandelwal will be joining the Bangalore-HQ'd company as Chief Financial Officer.
Navneet will assume the CFO role from S Raja Gopalan who announced his retirement after serving 21 years with the company. Navneet will report to Microland Chairman & Managing Director Pradeep Kar and will oversee Microland's overall Finance Function, Investor relations, Legal & Compliance, General Administration Services, Procurement and Risk & Compliance functions of the company.
Navneet joins Microland from Zensar Technologies, a listed IT services company where he was the CFO of the company for 4 years. He has extensive expertise in global strategy, financial planning and operations, and mergers and acquisitions, and two decades of experience in the IT industry.
Prior to joining Zensar, Navneet was with Wipro for 17years and his last assignment at Wipro was as the CFO for Wipro's Digital business and in addition, he was the Strategic Finance Partner heading the Business Finance function for the Manufacturing and Healthcare businesses.
"We're excited to have Navneet Khandelwal join Microland as CFO," said Pradeep Kar, Chairman & Managing Director of Microland. "He has two decades of experience in the technology industry and his extensive expertise in finance, operations and global strategy make him the ideal choice to drive Microland's continued growth and profitability." Kar added, "I would like to thank S Raja Gopalan for his significant contributions to Microland's success over the last two decades and wish him well in his retirement."
Navneet holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and is a certified Chartered Accountant.
Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to Next-Gen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable and stable.
In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than before, guaranteeing business outcomes.
Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.
Read more here: (https://www.microland.com)
