Microsoft Managed Partner IFI Techsolutions enabling Digital India with Public Sector expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): IFI Techsolutions (https://ifi.tech), a Microsoft Cloud Solution & Managed Services Provider, recently expanded its services in 2021 to cater to the needs of the Indian public sector.

This diverse segment consists of various Government Ministries, Departments, PSUs, government owned companies and government education institutes. Within a short span, the company's clientele boasts of renowned organisations like Indian Army, CSIR, CDAC, SAIL, Indian Post, Ladakh Police, Dedicated Freight Corridor, Power Grid, ICAR and Delhi University amongst others.

As a Microsoft Managed Partner, IFI Techsolutions has helped accentuate the vision of 'DIGITAL INDIA' by providing various solutions for datacentre transformation, data analytics, security, productivity, DevOps & Automation etc. One of its marque wins this year is Qbot, an AI-infused teaching and learning solution enabling the personalized learning experience for Delhi University's School of Open Learning (DUSOL) students. This is one of its kind solutions in the Indian education domain that will accelerate the learning potential of 3 Lakh+ students across 150+ degrees and 200 Faculty members.

Datacenter transformation is one of the most sought after solutions as it is an obvious first step for any digital transformation along with large scale adoption of productivity tools like Microsoft 365 and Teams.

Interestingly Data Analytics is 2nd but the most exciting solution in demand. India has a unique opportunity to analyze the massive data generated via various government programs thus providing granular insights and enabling the Public Sector leadership & Ministries in making data-driven decisions for the welfare of our country.

A close collaboration with Microsoft sales along with earning Microsoft Gold competencies, numerous Azure Advanced Specializations for Windows Virtual Desktop, Modernization of Web Applications, Windows Server & SQL Server Migration has helped IFI Techsolutions differentiate itself from the competition, demonstrate their knowledge, and gain traction in the Public Sector, all while ensuring that its solutions are both innovative, scalable and secure.

Adheer Singh, Director - Public Sector Sales, leads this entire program. He comes with an overall experience of 25+ years consistently delivering results across diverse geographies and business in India and abroad.

Commenting on this expansion, Adheer Singh said, "As IFI Techsolutions reaches its 1-year milestone of selling cloud solutions to public sector organisations, we have acquired more than 70+ customers pan India. We are excited to see how every government organisation is embracing the power of cloud to provide faster, better and secure solutions to serve the nation and its citizens. At this pace, India will soon be able to provide digital-enabled services at par or even better than most developed nations and we as IFI Tech will always be proud of our contributions in it."

IFI Techsolutions has been catering to various industry mix and aims to provide the much needed thrust to empower organizations, communities and citizens in Public Sector in order to create a digitally empowered society.

IFI Techsolutions (https://ifi.tech) is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution and Managed Services Provider founded by ex-Microsoft employees Ankur Garg and Puneet Bajaj to help global customers with their digital transformation journey.

IFI Techsolutions has delivered more than 70 projects for Public Sector, 400+ corporate projects, and 60,000+ consulting hours, migrated 5,000+ servers for more than 350 global customers.

