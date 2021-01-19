Migsun creates record, clocks Rs. 421 Cr. sale in 72 hrs in a part of 103 acres development

You would like to read
- Migsun Acquires Stakes of HDFC and Ansal API in 37.5 Acre Ansal IT City Park, Greater Noida
- Prestige Golfshire awarded India's Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards 2020
- Migsun Group records path-breaking sales of 200 crores in festive season
- Indiabulls Real Estate, Embassy Group merge assets
- Max Ventures gains after realty unit begins new commercial project
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group, one of the names in Delhi NCR real estate to reckon with, has announced that it has sold a total of 138 villas and retail shops in the project that it recently acquired from Royal Golf Link City Projects Pvt. Ltd. in Greater Noida.
The Group made record sales of Rs 421 crore within 72 hours as people lined up to acquire villas and retail shops at the recently launched projects.
In the said project, the Group is coming up with 103-acre gated township and will develop the township with a total of 138 villas and retail shops with Rs 250 crore investment including land and development. Located adjoining Golf Course at Greater Noida, the villas, plots and retail shops are located facing the Metro, in an area of 2.5 lakh square feet.
"The sales prove that the demand for plots has increased manifold, especially after the situation that people faced last year. In this project, we will take care of every need of the residents and add value to their lifestyle. The sector is recovering fast from the setbacks, and people are ready to invest in projects by reputed developers. In the end, it is all about the perception that people have for a particular developer, and we want to thank our customers for showing trust in us," said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group, talking about the remarkable feat.
The Group is committed to hand-over 4,000 apartments and commercial properties in six projects over the next one year. Recently, Migsun announced the acquisition of HDFC and Ansal's stake in Ansal IT City Park (SEZ) Tech Zone, Greater Noida, where it will develop the 37.5-acre mixed-use project with Commercial, IT, and Industrial. The company is currently executing 16 projects, both residential and commercial, in various parts of Delhi NCR.
Migsun Group was set up in 1992 by legendary industrialist Sunil Miglani. In its three decades of existence, the Group has delivered more than 40 projects in various parts of Delhi NCR, collecting various national and international awards. The Group has been a pioneer in design and concepts in the real estate industry. The Group has launched a hospital project also in Ghaziabad.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor