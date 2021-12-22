Mindteck lands Another Data Management Software Project

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced the win of a new project from an analytical instrument client.
The European-based client is a provider of precision instrumentation monitoring solutions to reduce occupational and environmental health risks. In 2017, Mindteck developed the client's initial version of data management software which health and safety professionals use to manage and track occupational hazard exposure data. The scope of the new project encompasses tech upgrades to the latest releases, database migration, feature enhancements, and third-party tool integration.
Jacob Pillay, Senior Vice President - Sales (US and Europe), commented: "It is a privilege to have an opportunity to continue working alongside an innovative, global leader whose mission is to improve health in the workplace and, ultimately, communities."
