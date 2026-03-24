Coal India falls 3% as board approves SECL, Mahanadi Coalfields divestment

Coal India share price today: Shares of Coal India, the largest state-owned coal producer in the world, fell nearly 4 per cent on Tuesday, March 24, to hit an intraday low of ₹439 on the NSE. This comes after the company announced that its Board has granted in-principle approval for the partial disinvestment and listing of its two subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Around 11:00 AM, Coal India stock was trading at ₹441, down 3.1 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹455.25. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,664.85 levels, up 152 points or 0.68 per cent.

The stock's 52-week high was at ₹476, and its 52-week low was at ₹356 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹2.71 trillion.

On March 25, Coal India's board have in-principle approval for divestment of up to 25 per cent stake held by the company each in South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) through 'offer for sale'.

It will also issue equity shares of SECL of up to 10 per cent of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital, in one or more tranches, through an initial public offer (IPO) or other routes in the domestic market, the company informed the exchanges in a filing.

On December 23, 2025, the company gave in-principle approval for the listing of SECL and MCL.

The proposed listing of SECL remains subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and the completion of all required formalities. Additionlly, the company approved the the incorporation of an Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) in Singapore to explore overseas opportunities in the acquisition of critical mineral assets.

SECL and MCL are the company’s largest subsidiaries, together accounting for 50 per cent of total coal production and 40 per cent of consolidated profit in FY25.

According to ICICI Securities, the proposed listings could unlock significant shareholder value, with the combined market capitalisation of both entities estimated to be more than ₹1 trillion, assuming a 7x PE multiple on FY25 earnings.

"With this, from a long-term perspective, we maintain a positive stance supported by strategic diversification into coal gasification, critical minerals, and renewable energy, robust net-cash-positive B/S and a strong dividend yield of 7 per cent," the brokerage said.