MCX shares fall 5%, down 11% from 52-week high; here's what is dragging

MCX Share Price: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) extended their losing streak for yet another session on Friday, March 20, 2026, slipping as much as 5.15 per cent to hit an intra-day low of ₹2,400 apiece on the NSE. The stock has now declined 11.27 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹2,705, touched on January 29, 2026.

MCX shares have been under sustained pressure after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced the launch of Gold 10 gram futures contracts. The move is seen intensifying competition in the commodities segment, aided by lower margin requirements of around 10 per cent and added conveniences such as home delivery of gold coins. The stock has declined 10.34 per cent over the past three trading sessions following the announcement.

The counter continued to trade weak during Friday’s session. At 02:23 PM, MCX shares were trading at ₹2,402.50 apiece on the NSE , down 5.05 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,530.40. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 was trading higher by 172 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 23,174 levels.

ALSO READ: Sell Gold with tight stop-loss as bears eye $4,400 support: Analyst So far in the session, a combined 4 million equity shares of MCX, worth nearly ₹998 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹61,249.04 crore on the NSE.

NSE launches Gold 10 gram futures

Earlier, the NSE said it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch Gold 10 gram futures contracts. The last trading day for the contract is the last calendar day of the expiry month. If that day is a holiday, the preceding working day is considered the last trading day.

As per the exchange release, the tick size (minimum price movement) is ₹1 per 10 grams, with a delivery unit of 10 grams. Delivery period margins is the higher of 3 per cent plus five-day 99 per cent VaR of spot price volatility, or 20 per cent.

ALSO READ: Silver may retest $64 support; break could trigger fall to $59-$60: Analyst The base price limit is set at 6 per cent. In case this limit is breached, a 15-minute cooling-off period is followed by a relaxation of the limit up to 9 per cent.

“In case price movement in international markets exceeds the maximum daily price limit (currently 9 per cent), or if international prices move beyond the permissible range after currency conversion compared to the previous day’s domestic close, limits may be relaxed in steps of 3 per cent beyond the maximum level, with due notice to the market,” the NSE said.

It added that under exceptional circumstances involving extreme price movements, limits may be directly relaxed to the required level. On expiry, all open positions are marked for delivery. Delivery pay-in is on an E+1 basis by 11:00 AM, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and trading holidays, said NSE.