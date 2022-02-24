Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF ("Scheme")

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/PR Newswire): Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, is one of the fastest growing fund houses in India. Today, the fund house has announced the launch of (https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in/mutual-fund-scheme/etf-and-fof/mirae-asset-nifty-midcap-150-etf) 'Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF', an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

The NFO will open for subscription on February 24, 2022, and close on March 4, 2022.

Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF will be managed by Ekta Gala. The minimum initial investment in the scheme during the NFO will be Rs 5,000 and multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Key Highlights:

- The Nifty Midcap 150 Index aims to track the performance of 150 mid-market capitalization companies

- Opportunity to participate in entire midcap segment of the market.

- Relatively low Total Expense Ratio (TER) proposed to be charged by the Scheme. The scheme proposed to charge 5 basis point as the TER ^

- The Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index has given better returns than Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 in the last 1, 3, 5, 7, 10 and 15 years

Periodic Performance

Data as on January 31, 2022. National Stock Exchange (NSE), Past performance may or may not sustain in future. The index return is in Total Return Variant. The data shown above pertains to the Index and does not in manner indicate performance of any scheme of the Fund. Returns greater than one year are CAGR returns.

"The Midcap segment is a group of emerging companies in Indian industry*. (https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in) We at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund are constantly working towards providing cost effective products like these to our partners & investors which can help them enhance their portfolio in this Midcap ETF space," said Mr. Swarup Mohanty, Director & CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Disclaimers & product label:

PRODUCT LABELLING

Mirae Asset Nifty Midcap 150 ETF is suitable for investors who are seeking*

- Returns that are commensurate with the performance of the NIFTY Midcap 150 Index, subject to tracking errors over the long-term

- Investment in equity securities covered by the NIFTY Midcap 150 Index

*Investors should consult their financial advisors, if they are not clear about the suitability of the product.

Investors understand that their principal will be Very High Risk

BSE/NSE Disclaimer: Every person who desires to apply for or otherwise acquires any unit of this Fund may do so pursuant to independent inquiry, investigation and analysis and shall not have any claim against the Exchange whatsoever by reason of any loss which may be suffered by such person consequent to or in connection with such subscription/ acquisition whether by reason of anything stated or omitted to be stated herein or any other reason whatsoever.

NSE Indices Limited Disclaimer: NSE INDICES LIMITED do not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index or any data included therein and NSE INDICES LIMITED shall have not have any responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein. NSE INDICES LIMITED does not make any warranty, express or implied, as to results to be obtained by the Issuer, owners of the product(s), or any other person or entity from the use of the Nifty Midcap 150 Index or any data included therein. NSE INDICES LIMITED makes no express or implied warranties, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, NSE INDICES LIMITED expressly disclaim any and all liability for any claims, damages or losses arising out of or related to the Products, including any and all direct, special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

^It indicates that Scheme proposes to charge 0.05 per cent per annum of daily net assets of the scheme as the Total expense ratio (TER). However, the same is subject to change within the limits defined under SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996. The above does not include the transaction costs which has to be borne by the investor. The minimum application amount during the NFO Period is Rs. 5,000 and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter.

*Classification as per SEBI circular (SEBI/HO/IMD/DF3/CIR/P/2017/114) dated October 6th, 2017, the universe of Mid Cap shall consist of 101st to 250th company, Large Cap shall consist of top 100 companies, Small Cap shall consist of 251st and onwards companies in terms of full market capitalization.

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited.

The information contained in this document is compiled from third party and publically available sources and is included for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed herein cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information.

The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax or financial implications.

For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: (https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in)

Please consult a financial advisor or mutual fund distributor before investing

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

About Mirae Asset Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Private Limited ("MAGI India") has transferred its asset management business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited ("Mirae AMC"), as part of internal restructuring of its business with effect from January 1, 2020. Over the last 2 decades Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. (the sponsor) has become one of the world's largest investors in emerging market equities, managing total assets of over USD 217.9 billion as on 30th September 2021. Headquartered in South Korea, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd also has investment management operations in Hong Kong, United Kingdom, India, Vietnam, USA, Canada, Taiwan and Brazil. Apart from Asset Management, Mirae Asset Financial Group has business interest in Life Insurance, Securities and Investment & Venture Capital.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)