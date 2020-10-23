Mirchi gets talking about MXTakaTak Fame House

You would like to read
What's new, trendy and addictive with the millennials? It is MX Player's short-format video app - MX TakaTak app which attracts over one billion + videos daily.
The app is made in India and has a vision of nurturing the immense talent of digital enthusiasts who wish to make this their career choice.
Staying true to the same, MX TakaTak announced the first edition of MX TakaTak Fame House, a one-of-a-kind experience wherein 18 leading Indian influencers are put under one roof, in an exotic location and given an invite-only opportunity to reach millions of new fans, daily.
The influencers who have been picked for the maiden edition include some of the biggest names of the digital world like Nisha Guragain, Shalvi Chauhan, Deepak Joshi, Rizwan Khan, Lucky Dancer Lucky, Aashika Bhatia, Amulya Rattan, Ayush Yadav, Rush Twins, Tariq Khan, Wish Rathod, Saloni Mittal, Vishal Kalra, Sofia Ansari, Kanishka Sharma, Ridhima Jain, Swati Sharma, and Veerangna.
In a seven-day lockdown starting from October 19th - 25th in Goa, MX TakaTak Fame House is the perfect occasion for these influencers to create, collab and chill with each of them getting professional guidance to turn their ideas into reality - be it hair, makeup, styling, cameras, equipment, or location.
Each day will see a new theme with multiple tasks and all they need to do is innovate, create new content, and see their following scale new heights - all the while having fun, of course!
What's more - it even has Mirchi talking about it in a never seen before style of BTS reportage for the Mirchi listener, highlighting facets of what it actually takes to make a video that has the potential to go viral and therefore start a trend.
Bringing alive the experience from the Fame House is RJ Pranit, who gave his leave application on air and found himself stepping on to the Goan shores, the sun shining bright, the soft silver sands touching his feet, and the blue waves crashing by the beach.
Amidst all this beauty is the Fame House and Radio Mirchi's much-loved RJ Pranit More is also in the Fame House to bring you the new trends that these digital superstars are creating for us to follow.
