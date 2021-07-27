MIT-WPU announces its only Entrance Test, WPU-MEET for B. Tech Admissions

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://mitwpu.edu.in) MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) School of Engineering and Technology has announced the commencement of their MIT-MEET entrance exam on August 4th, 2021 and are inviting all aspirants to apply for the program.

Adhering to the strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus during the Covid-19 pandemic, WPU-MEET will be conducted in an online mode and all aspirants will be able to give the examination from their homes.

About WPU-MEET: The MIT Engineering Entrance Test (MEET) is the university's official Entrance Test for the intakes of First-Year students to the B. Tech program in addition to the MH-CET and JEE (Mains) Examination.

WPU-MEET 2021 will have the same syllabus as that of MH-CET and will be a proctored entrance examination where candidates can appear for the online examination by making use of mobile phones, laptops or Desktop PC with a Web Camera facility on Windows Operating System.

Students seeking admissions through WPU MEET will also have to submit their MHTCET 2021 or JEE MAINS 2021 or PERA 2021 scores for securing confirmed admissions.

MIT-MEET Examination Guidelines

WPU-MEET 2021 paper will be of 200 marks with a total of 150 questions to be solved in 180 minutes

The examination will consist of 2 question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with each paper being of 100 marks

Paper 1 will consist of 50 questions from Mathematics with a weightage of 2 marks per question

Paper 2 will consist of 50 questions from Physics and 50 questions from Chemistry with a weightage of 1 mark per question

There is No Negative marking

The examination will be conducted in English only

Important Dates for MIT-MEET

MIT-WPU's B.Tech Program: Founded in 1983, MIT-WPU has established its 40-year legacy by producing some of the best industry leaders and experts, offering their students an array of engineering specializations such as (https://chemical-engineering.mitwpu.edu.in/programs/btech#_ga=2.94709144.508581940.1627292259-502010914.1581573903) Chemical Engineering, (https://civil-engineering.mitwpu.edu.in/programs/b-tech-civil-engineering-smart-infrastructure-construction#_ga=2.198461611.508581940.1627292259-502010914.1581573903) Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering.

Program Structure: The (https://mitwpu.edu.in/admissions) B.Tech program is a full-time four-year program that is divided into 12 trimesters. The course offers students the options of Professional and Open electives across various disciplines and helps to combine their core subjects with other interdisciplinary subjects to help them transform into true industry leaders. Eligible students are also provided with financial assistance to ensure every student's right to education.

Ranking & Placements Support: Ranked as the 4th Best Private Institute for Engineering in the West Zone of India, MIT-WPU focuses on not only placement opportunities, but believes in providing their students with 'Career Services' and has set a track record of 100% placements during internships and over 80% of their batch is confirmed with placements offers. They also provide students with guidance and advice for higher studies and entrepreneurial support.

Higher Than Average Packages Offered: In the year 2020, over 600 engineers have been placed in renowned companies across the globe like IBM, HCL, Michelin India, Amdocs, Infosys, ONGC, Hitachi, and Barclays, to name a few, and have seen an overall increase of 20% in the average salary, with the highest package being offered as Rs. 37.26 lacs per annum.

Value-Based Education: The University firmly believes that the "Union of Science and Spirituality will bring peace to mankind" and provides a multidisciplinary approach towards their efforts in providing universal value-based education. Their unique teaching methods allow for the perfect balance of academic framework through experiential learning. They are building a nation of budding engineers while nurturing global competence and promoting the Culture of Peace through a value-based universal education system in order for students to harness their knowledge for the welfare of society.

For additional information on the MIT-MEET 2021 exam, please visit: https://bit.ly/3eWE8mA

To apply for MIT-MEET 2021, visit: (https://mitwpu.edu.in)

