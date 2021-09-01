MIT-WPU launches Cybersecurity Program in association with KPMG

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Pune's(https://mitwpu.edu.in/) MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) has rolled out an advanced Post-Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity (PGDCS) in association with KPMG in India.

The IT Advisory practice within KPMG in India recently signed an MoU with MIT-WPU's School of Computer Engineering and Technology.

Speaking on this industry-academia collaboration, Rahul V Karad, Executive President of (https://mitwpu.edu.in/)MIT-WPU, shared, "We are launching a highly bespoke cybersecurity program for which KPMG in India will be our Academia Partner. We are confident that the participants of PGDCS shall be immensely benefited by this Academia Partnership. The program will be delivered through a blended model, consisting of online and classroom learning, which may benefit the fresh graduates and working professionals alike."

Also elaborating on this path-breaking initiative was Kunal Pande, Partner - Advisory Services, at KPMG in India, who said, "We are pleased to collaborate with MIT-WPU in launching a PG diploma course on Cybersecurity. The course is designed to equip students with knowledge of cybersecurity fundamentals and real-life insights. The course aims to contribute to building a community and culture of cybersecurity."

The program duration of PGDCS would be of 11 months, with a batch strength of 60 participants. It will consist of 15 relevant cybersecurity modules, out of which KPMG in India is expected to deliver 3 modules with approx. 135 hours of learning. KPMG in India will assist MIT-WPU in preparing course structure, providing study material, and making suitable faculties available for delivering training and mentoring of participants.

Further, KPMG in India will be involved in project evaluation and mentoring worth 40 hours to the participants of the program. MIT-WPU has also formed an Advisory Body for PGDCS, which includes eminent cybersecurity professionals such as Vishal Salvi (CISO, Infosys), Dr Balsing Rajput (DCP - Mumbai and Chevening Cybersecurity Fellow), and Venkatesh Murthy (Director, Data Security Council of India), among others.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr Prasad Khandekar, Dean, Faculty of Engineering of MIT-WPU stated, "MIT-WPU's School of Computer Engineering and Technology is one of the most sought-after computer engineering schools in India. Under the leadership of our revered founder president Dr Vishwanath D Karad, the School has evolved impeccable educational and research traditions in the last four and half decades. Our Academic Partnership with KPMG in India for PGDCS is yet another attempt to benchmark ourselves with the best industry practices. This, coupled with MIT-WPU's strong relationship with 650+ leading industries across different geographies, puts our students in an advantageous position to seek different leadership roles in the field of cybersecurity."

For further details, MIT-WPU appeals the aspirants to visit the webpage of School of Computer Engineering and Technology, (https://computer-engineering.mitwpu.edu.in/) or the MIT-WPU admissions webpage(https://application.mitwpu.edu.in/).

