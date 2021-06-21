Mitron TV Founders launch video editing app 'MontagePro'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Founders of Mitron TV, one of India's leading short format video apps, have launched an advanced video editing application, 'MontagePro'.

The video editing application has been primarily designed for content creators offering premium video editing services for free. The app includes more than 300 premium effects and filters and enables creators to export videos at 60 FPS HD without watermarks. MontagePro is available globally on Google Play and has crossed over 500K downloads.

Targeted at budding and advanced content creators as well as editors, the free all-in-one video editing app offers superior features that are clutter-free with a simple UX and UI for first-time creators and advanced features and effects for skilled creators.

The easy to install application provides unique features like PiP (Picture-in-Picture) that allows users to embed another video in a section of their primary video clip, enabling users to upload the same video to multiple social media handles without disrupting the original resolution.

Key app features:

Videos can be exported without watermarks

Supports custom export settings

PiP (Picture-in-Picture) feature

Users can upload the edited videos directly on social media platforms through the app

Voice modulation

Moreover, users can add custom watermarks of their own from an existing image file while controlling the size, angle, and opacity or export and download videos without any watermark. While exporting the videos, users can choose the desired aspect ratios. The app's music library comprises trending sound effects to suit all kind of moods & occasions with volume control settings.

The app is designed to meet the smallest needs of creators and editors such as trimming, filters, adding text, blur, doodling, speed control, beauty controls, sticker support, amongst others. In addition to high-quality, exclusive features, MontagePro is looking to expand its asset library such as filters, effects, new text styles, and updating the existing music library.

Commenting on the launch of the application, Anish Khandelwal, Co-founder & CTO, Mitron TV, said, "Our aim as a UGC platform is to keep up with advanced technology and on-demand requirements. With our keen focus on building the creators' ecosystem, all our efforts have been and will continue to be directed towards developing technology solutions for the creator community. There are multiple video editing apps, but when a creator or editor edits a video, he has to pay for several features. We believe that a creator should be given unique opportunities to showcase their creativity. Hence, all the features of MontagePro come for free and it is a one-stop destination for all video editing needs. With MontagePro, we aim to serve the global market by tailoring and simplifying editing tools to meet today's growing user needs."

Commenting on the launch of the application, Rumit Anand, VP of Product, Mitron TV said, "The growing demand for video content has compelled content creators to go mobile-first, and with MontagePro we see an opportunity to be strong enablers of this evolving ecosystem."

He further added, "Since the beginning, our primary goal has been to translate complex editing into simple and usable features that anyone can use. MontagePro was thus created to serve the entire creator ecosystem, from novice to advanced creators. The video editor is at par with global standards and offers custom export settings for easy sharing, as well as the option to customise or completely remove a watermark."

Digital transformation has continued to drive all industries in the last one year. As per the latest LinkedIn's 'Jobs on the rise' list, content creation is becoming an increasingly popular career for young creators as the demand for local and relevant content is growing.

With the increased consumption of content, the MontagePro app from the makers of Mitron TV will help empower and simplify the entire editing process with its avant-garde technological features that will benefit the creator's community.

Link to the app: (bit.ly/DownloadMontagePro)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)