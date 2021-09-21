Mochi's new Ecoz collection goes green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mochi Shoes, the sub-brand of Indian footwear retailer Metro Brands, has launched its new (https://www.mochishoes.com/sustainable-shoes) sustainable shoes collection titled 'Ecoz'.

Mochi's Ecoz collection is made from recycled PET bottles.

Metro Brand's strong understanding of evolving consumer preferences has enabled it to create and grow its brands. With the launch of Mochi's 'Ecoz' collection, the company has introduced sustainability by using eco-friendly material to manufacture its footwear. 'Ecoz' collection boasts stylish shoes for men made from plastic obtained from discarded PET bottles that is converted into recycled yarn which, in turn, is converted into fabrics.

"We thought about what we can do as a brand to be more sustainable and came up with this idea to make shoes from recycled plastic. We believe that by recycling the present, we can save the future. The shoes from the Ecoz collection are all about loving the planet so let's be awesome and save the planet together," said Alisha Malik, VP Marketing and Ecommerce Metro Brands Ltd.

Mochi is known for its stylish footwear. Shoes from the Ecoz collection are priced at Rs. 2890/- and are versatile enough to be worn for travel, work, date nights and everything in between.

Mochi's Ecoz collection will be available in 100+ stores across India. Customers can browse through their favorite footwear on (https://www.mochishoes.com/sustainable)

All Mochi stores have been following the government issued safety measures to ensure that your shopping experience is not compromised.

Be Awesome and Let's Save the planet together.

