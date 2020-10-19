Moneycontrol PRO partners with Financial Times, enhances its global financial and business offerings for its subscribers

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Striving ahead with the wheels of change and setting new benchmarks in serving their consumers, Moneycontrol PRO - India's fastest growing subscription-based product announces an editorial-content partnership with one of the world's leading global news organization, Financial Times.
Through the strategic alliance the platform will host insightful and in-depth content written by world-renowned experts and journalists at Financial Times, for its 3 lakhs plus active users.
Moneycontrol PRO unravels the biggest financial events and offers vital indicators that help users make profitable market investments by providing seamless access to technical analysis, actionable insights, trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, along with a daily comprehensive newsletter and a weekly wrap.
Furthermore, Financial Times is recognized worldwide for its unmatched authority, integrity and accuracy. The platform provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community. The combined editorial prowess of Moneycontrol PRO plus Financial Times association will provide Moneycontrol PRO subscribers an advantage in decoding the global market information and make better investment decisions.
"We are pleased to announce our editorial content association with the Financial Times. The synergy between the two powerhouses of the business and financial industry reflects the same ideologies of both the platforms. We are certain that it will be a game-changer in charting new avenues for exemplary reportage and help our audience make informative and highly rewarding investment decisions," said Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, moneycontrol, while commenting on the partnership.
"We at Moneycontrol PRO have constantly provided an edge to all our stakeholders by expanding our offerings through transformative services and collaborations; and this will further augment our portfolio while also providing users with hard-hitting analyses of global policies, financial movements," Manoj Nagpal added.
"We are delighted to be partnering with Moneycontrol PRO to offer finance and business news and analysis to the network's audience in India. The FT's trusted, agenda-setting journalism will enable Moneycontrol PRO to provide further value to their readers with a view to supporting the growth of their digital platform," said Angela Mackay, the Financial Times, Managing Director in Asia Pacific.
Driven with the objective of completing the last mile and connecting the dots, Moneycontrol PRO aims to uphold the highest possible standards of serving its audience with excellence in all its offerings and services.
Non-users can subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO via the mentioned link and gain access to Financial Times content:
https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)
