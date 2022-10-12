More Sweat, More Glory: Times of India Sports Awards returns for its 5th Edition

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's stellar performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is testament to the country's enormous sporting talent and to and recognise these sporting achievements, The Times of India is back with the 5th edition of its flagship property the Times of India Sports Awards. To be held in New Delhi on October 14, 2022, TOISA 2021 promises to be bigger, better and grander than ever and will see the attendance of Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra and silver medalist PV Sindhu.

This year's theme is #MoreSweatMoreGlory in view of India's exceptional show at the Olympics and Paralympics. Ever since its inception, TOISA is committed to recognising and celebrating the indomitable spirit of our athletes and para-athletes across different sports. While honouring the past and present stars of Indian sports, the awards also aim to nurture the future of sports in India so that more and more youngsters are inspired to follow their dreams.

Talking about TOISA 2021, Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet says, "TOISA has always endeavored to recognise & applaud the best and the brightest gems of Indian sports. What makes this year's TOISA more special is India's awe-inspiring show at the Olympics and Paralympics last year. In many ways, this year's awards are dedicated to these Olympians, Paralympians and all other sporting heroes who have shed their blood and sweat for that one moment of glory. That's why our theme for TOISA this time is #MoreSweatMoreGlory."

There are over 20 categories for awards and special mentions this year. The nominees are a mixed bag of rising and shining stars of Indian sports that include Indian sports stars like Tokyo Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu & Mirabai Chanu, and para-athletes Pramod Bhagat & Sumit Antil. Overall, there are over 35 awardees for TOISA 2021.

To decide the winners, the team put together an esteemed jury comprising distinguished sports personalities such as cricket all-rounder and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Madan Lal, Olympic medal-winning shooter Gagan Narang, former India hockey captain and Haryana sports Minister Sandeep Singh, veteran Indian athlete Anju Bobby George who was the first Indian athlete to win an athletics World Championships medal, Paralympic Games silver medallist Deepa Malik, Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh along with Akaash Dasgupta, Sports Editor of Times of India Online.

Get ready for a glittering evening as all the Indian sports stars descend on the TOISA stage. You can catch the event live on (https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/toisa) on October 14, 2022, from 2:30 pm onwards.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)