VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: Russian real estate developers are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence-based technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of construction. New pilot projects involving such solutions were agreed at the Moscow Startup Summit, where developers and technology companies discussed testing innovations directly at construction sites with the support of the Moscow Innovation Cluster.

As part of its innovation pilot testing programme, the Moscow Innovation Cluster helps companies test new technologies in real-world construction environments. Solutions currently being piloted at developers' sites include technologies for automated document review and quality control of finishing works.

"Moscow's construction sector is one of the leaders in adopting digital services and products across all stages of the development process, from design to commissioning. Artificial intelligence-based technologies make quality control and document management more accurate and efficient. When such solutions are tested directly at the sites of major developers, technology companies have an opportunity to adapt their products to real industry needs and move more quickly towards implementation," said Maxim Vlasov, Deputy CEO of the Moscow Innovation Cluster.