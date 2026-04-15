India PR Distribution Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: R2VFX Studios, a growing VFX, CGI and AI content studio based in Mumbai, has recently delivered visual effects for the action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The project marks another milestone for the studio as it continues to contribute high-quality visual storytelling to the Indian entertainment industry. Founded with a focus on cutting-edge visual effects, CGI, and emerging AI technologies, R2VFX Studios has a team of more than 100 artists working in an 8,000 sq. ft. studio located in the heart of Mumbai at Andheri West. The studio works across films, advertisements, and digital content, specializing in cinematic visuals, compositing, CGI enhancements, and advanced post-production solutions for filmmakers and brands.

For Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the R2VFX Studios team worked closely with B62 Studios to deliver over 300 VFX shots in the film. The team enhanced key visual sequences, ensuring seamless integration of effects that support the film's storytelling and action-driven narrative. Beyond traditional VFX services, R2VFX Studios has also been actively exploring AI-generated content, including AI-powered advertisements, creative visuals, and digital campaigns for brands and agencies. The studio recently released an AI-generated content showreel showcasing its capabilities in creating high-quality visuals using advanced AI tools and workflows. The showreel can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/QJTY96r7nw0?si=6rKjC5n97sRrAW6W "Our goal is to help filmmakers, brands, and agencies create compelling visuals faster while maintaining cinematic quality," said Rohit Ranjan, CEO of R2VFX Studios.

As demand for high-quality visual content continues to grow across OTT platforms, films, and digital advertising, R2VFX Studios aims to collaborate with production houses, creative agencies, and brands looking to push the boundaries of visual storytelling. About R2VFX Studios R2VFX Studios is a Mumbai-based VFX, CGI, and AI content studio specializing in visual effects, compositing, CGI, and AI-generated creative content for films, advertisements, and digital media. The studio is a TPN+ Gold Approved facility based in Mumbai, India. Over the past eight years, R2VFX Studios has worked on more than 100 feature films and thousands of commercials globally, delivering high-quality visual solutions for the entertainment and advertising industries.

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