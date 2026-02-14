VMPL Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], February 14: Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL), the flagship financial services company of the 138 year old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), along with its subsidiaries Muthoot Microfin Limited (MML) and Muthoot Housing Finance Limited (MHFL), announced its financial results for the Q3 of FY 2025-26, reflecting broad based growth, disciplined execution, and sustained customer trust. Consolidated: For FY 2025-26 (till December 2025), consolidated AUM stood at ₹64,279.48 crore, consolidated PAT reached ₹1,183.59 crore, and consolidated revenue stood at ₹7,871.83 crore. Standalone: The standalone performance also remained strong, with AUM at ₹48,122.22 crore, PAT at ₹1,056.65 crore, and revenue at ₹5,733.01 crore till December 2025.

In Q3 FY 2025-26, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. delivered continued momentum with consolidated PAT at ₹553.23 crore and revenue at ₹2,899.29 crore. On a year-on-year basis, revenue increased by 23.26 percent and PAT improved by 47.73 percent compared to Q3 FY 2024-25. The standalone company also demonstrated strong asset quality and profitability ratios, with GNPA at 1.34 percent, NNPA at 0.69 percent, and ROA at 4.01 percent (up 92 basis points). Commenting on the performance, Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman & Managing Director, said: "Our Q3 FY 2025-26 performance reflects the enduring confidence our customers place in us and the dedication of our Muthootians across the country. Behind every number is a family strengthened, an enterprise supported, and an aspiration enabled. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on building a resilient institution that combines scale with responsibility, innovation with trust, and performance with lasting impact. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our customers, partners, and Muthootians whose collective commitment continues to drive our journey forward."

Reflecting on the quarter's achievements, Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO, added: "Our results highlight the trust our customers place in us and the dedication and hard work of our Muthootians. As Gold Loans continue to anchor the business, we are scaling our presence in MSME financing, digital lending solutions, savings, and protection. Today, 98% of our customer onboarding is completed through a digital, paperless process, enabling faster access, greater transparency, and a seamless experience. With 72 lakh downloads of the Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, we are further enhancing accessibility and customer experience across India. Our focus remains on deepening trust, strengthening reach, and empowering every segment of society."

Muthoot FinCorp reaffirmed its commitment to responsible growth, technology enabled delivery, and customer centric innovation as it enters the Q4 of FY 2025-26. About Muthoot FinCorp Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of the 138-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, is one of India's leading Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) with an aim to transform the lives of common man by ensuring their financial wellbeing through an array of varied products and services. The Company today offers 32 products and services through its 3,750 plus branches across India and aims to serve the underbanked, become their most trusted financial partner, and advance financial inclusion across households in India. Muthoot FinCorp's long standing experience, expertise, and strong presence in semi urban and rural areas enable the company to provide quick and customised finance solutions to the masses.

About Muthoot Pappachan Group The Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), with a legacy of over 138 years, is a diversified business conglomerate with interests spanning financial services, hospitality, real estate, automotive, and renewable energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its Flagship Company and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today stands as a formidable presence in India. Guided by a strong tradition of trust, customer centricity, and responsible growth, the Group serves millions of customers across India through its wide network of branches and digital platforms, while continuing to advance financial inclusion, community development, and long term value creation.

