Muthoottu Mini Financiers launches 3 more zonal offices for greater customer experience

You would like to read
- Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd. posts 18 percent growth in the financial year 2020-21
- Zendesk Research Reveals: Customer experience is a priority for 83 percent of managers in India
- Mini Films discloses their Forensic squad on Vikrant Massey's birthday
- Tredence included in Now Tech - Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2021
- 'Customer First' objective makes RO Care India win the Customer Service Excellence Award
Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 18 (ANI/ATK): Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd, one of the largest Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) in India, announced the launch of three new zonal offices across India to upgrade operational efficiency and to provide better customer experience.
The newly inaugurated Zonal offices are in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Hyderabad. The launch is in-line with Muthoottu Mini's restructuring and geographical expansion plan to outreach the customers for fast and seamless transactions.
The zonal office at Alappuzha was inaugurated by Roy M Mathew, Chairman, Muthoottu M Mathew Group. Ernakulam Zonal office was inaugurated by Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd and Zonal office in Hyderabad was digitally inaugurated by Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd.
The zonal Offices act as individual governing bodies in the respective regions and will have 70-100 branches under each Zonal office which will gradually scale up to 150.
Speaking on the inauguration Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd said, "We are very happy to announce the inauguration of our new zonal offices in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Hyderabad. With the inclusion of these new zonal offices, the company will now have 8 Zonal offices and 800+ branches across 10 states, and 1 Union Territory spanning across India. In an endeavour to strengthen and serve our customers better and to increase market penetration, we are committed to making a sincere effort to increase the number of branches by the end of this financial year to provide the fast and quality services for our customers. Our aim is to outspread our network and reinforce our operations in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and a few more branches in Andhra Pradesh in the future by keeping the customers' best interests in mind".
The company currently has over 3000 plus employees and has employed over 400 staff members across the country this year. The company has registered a growth of 18 percent for the financial year 2020-21. The Assets Under Management (AUM) grew at a rate of 18 percent, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) went up by 65 percent. The company also recorded a growth in interest income at 17.50 percent. Muthoottu Mini added 4 more lending banks, earning 700 Crore through Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) issues.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor