National Institution Ranking Framework 2020: BML Munjal University School of Management is the youngest entrant from Haryana

(BMU), a Hero Group initiative today announced that their School of Management has been ranked at 37th position in NIRF Ranking 2020.

This NIRF Ranking also indicates that BMU is the youngest private university to make it to the top ten Indian private business school list. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) released the 2020 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India on Thursday - June 11, 2020.

NIRF 2020 has ranked institutions across ten categories: Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, and dental.

The education institutes and universities are analyzed on parameters such as teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and perception.

"This positioning is an exemplary accomplishment for BML Munjal University, and we are focused on improving this as we push ahead. The educational organization should likewise altogether commend the NIRF activity by the Ministry of Human Resources Development to make a framework that makes universities increasingly responsible to their partners, particularly understudies. In the present globalized economy, the gauge of a nation's workforce is only an impression of the educational institutes of the country," said Prof (Dr) Manoj Arora, Vice-Chancellor, BMU on the achievement.

"BMU is elated at this feat. NIRF Ranking is the most authentic ranking system by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and widely respected and recognized in the education fraternity. We owe this to our faculty's learning-centric and focused approach to making a difference and transforming students' lives. We wish everyone who has made it to the NIRF list all the very best. This ranking will encourage us to push to greater heights and renews our commitment to all our students," said Prof (Dr) Vishal Talwar, Dean, BMU School of Management about the ranking.

Founded in 2014, BMU is a state-of-the-art, semi-residential campus spread across 50 acres in Gurugram. The university is mentored by Imperial College London. BMU is a not-for-profit initiative offering undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article