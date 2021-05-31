NCL Industries rebrands Duradoor as NCLdoor

You would like to read
- ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda
- Ravi Gaikwad, Chief of RTO Thane felicitated with CSR TIMES AWARD 2020
- Esteemed Philanthropist Ravi Gaikwad wins Nelson Mandela World Humanitarian Award
- S Ravi Varman makes to the top list of The Global Indians 2020
- Installation of Solar Power in the RTO Office of Maharashtra is an initiative spearheaded by Ravi Gaikwad
New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/Digpu): NCL Industries Limited has rebranded its product "Duradoor" as "NCLdoor". The rebranding is in line with the Organization's corporate brand strategy for the year 2021.
The change also seeks to avoid any confusion in the minds of consumers about products of other companies carrying a similar name as well as avoiding any possible trademark conflicts.
Originally started in 2019, NCLdoor are a premium range of doors which are made with bison panel to withstand moisture, fire, termites and other elements that affect the overall life of a door. NCLdoor is a one-stop custom doors solution, i.e. providing door frame, shutter, architrave, and installation which is customizable as per requirement, colour, texture, and size.
Built in India's largest door manufacturing facilities, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, the unit spreads over 2 lakh square feet and has a capacity of producing 1000 doors per day. NCLdoor is manufactured in technical collaboration with AGT, Europe.
Speaking on the rebranding, K Ravi, Managing Director, NCL Industries Limited said, "Starting with our brand campaign for Nagarjuna Cement in 2020, we at NCL Industries have been on a mission to update our branding and communication strategy for our brands, to a more modern approach. The rebrand of our doors division is in alignment with the overall brand strategy and company vision for 2021."
"This rebrand is a part of an overarching brand campaign which was launched recently to engage with audiences across all demographics. We've received a great response from consumer, since our launch in 2019 and we want to continue to build on that momentum by keeping the brand fresh and vibrant in the minds of the consumers.", K. Ravi further stated.
The doors manufacturing facility houses top-of-the-line machinery from Germany and Italy including the Sergiani10day light hot press machine - the only one of its kind in India, and Homag double end edge binding machine. Superior quality raw materials imported from Europe and proprietary Bison Panel used in manufacturing the door sets NCLdoor a class apart.
Since its launch in 2019, NCLdoor has expanded into multiple new markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Pune.
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor