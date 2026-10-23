VMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 23: Students of Neerja Modi School (NMS) are taking forward their efforts to conserve Rajasthan's traditional water heritage through Project Bawri, a student-led initiative focused on restoring ancient stepwells and promoting responsible water management. The project, which began with the restoration of Bagichi Ki Bawri in Bhanpur Kalan near Jaipur two years ago, has evolved into a continuing effort to encourage community participation in water conservation. During a return visit to the restored stepwell in 2026, students encountered plastic wrappers, withered flowers and dry leaves scattered across the site. The condition of the structure highlighted a persistent challenge in heritage conservation: restoration can bring a historic water source back to life, but its long-term preservation depends on regular maintenance and changes in community behaviour.

Project Bawri Highlights the Need for Long-Term Conservation The initial restoration of Bagichi Ki Bawri involved students working to clear the silt and waste that had accumulated in the structure. Guided by Mr Saini, the students experienced how collective action could contribute to reviving an important part of Rajasthan's traditional water infrastructure. However, the return visit offered a different lesson. Despite the earlier restoration, the accumulation of waste demonstrated how quickly a site can deteriorate without consistent upkeep. "This site was restored through their hard work," says Mr Saini, who guided the students. "Yet these structures need regular maintenance. Unfortunately, most other stepwells across the region are in a state of virtual collapse owing to zero maintenance."

The experience encouraged students to look beyond the physical restoration of the stepwell and consider the everyday practices necessary to protect it. It also reinforced the idea that sustainable conservation requires continuous involvement from the people who live around these historic structures. Rajasthan's Stepwells and Their Role in Water Conservation Rajasthan's ancient stepwells, locally known as bawris or baoris, reflect generations of traditional knowledge developed to manage water in an arid landscape. Built across different periods, many between the eighth and eighteenth centuries, these structures were designed to collect and store rainwater while providing communities with access to water during dry periods.

Today, the preservation of these traditional water systems has renewed significance as communities face increasing pressure on groundwater resources and growing concerns about water security. Although modern water infrastructure remains essential, traditional rainwater-harvesting structures can complement contemporary conservation efforts when they are restored, maintained and managed appropriately. For students involved in Project Bawri, the condition of Rajasthan's stepwells has become a reminder that heritage conservation and environmental responsibility are closely connected. Students Reflect on Water Access and Everyday Habits The revisit also prompted students to reflect on the difference between convenient access to water and the challenges faced by communities with limited supplies.

"We're used to water running at the turn of a tap. How do we continue using it freely when other children our age walk for hours for a single pot of water? Especially when our famous and ancient stepwells sit empty," says Saumya, a Grade IX student at Neerja Modi School. The question has become central to the learning experience offered by Project Bawri. Rather than treating water conservation as a subject confined to classrooms, the initiative encourages students to understand its connection with daily habits, local heritage and community well-being. The project also draws attention to Jaipur's dependence on the Bisalpur water supply system. Ramgarh Dam, once an important source of water for the city, ceased to function as a reliable source following ecological damage and encroachment.

"If one day we hear that Bisalpur has only three months of water left, what alternative do we have?" Mr Saini asks. While ancient stepwells cannot independently replace modern water-supply systems, their revival can support broader efforts to conserve rainwater, strengthen public awareness and encourage more responsible use of available resources. Community Participation at the Heart of Project Bawri Following the initial restoration, Project Bawri has expanded its focus from cleaning and reviving the structure to encouraging long-term community ownership. NMS students are working with local residents to promote the upkeep of restored bawris and raise awareness about the consequences of waste disposal.

Awareness activities also encourage families to adopt more responsible ways of disposing of temple offerings and other waste, helping prevent materials from entering water-harvesting structures. Through these efforts, students are learning that environmental conservation depends not only on individual initiatives but also on sustained cooperation among communities. Regular return visits allow the students to observe changes at the site, assess the condition of the stepwell and understand the impact of their efforts over time. "We've understood that environmental conservation depends on what follows the intervention," says Saumya. This approach has helped transform Project Bawri from a one-time restoration activity into an ongoing learning experience centred on maintenance, awareness and shared responsibility.

Connecting Rajasthan's Water Heritage with Future Generations For Neerja Modi School, Project Bawri has also changed how students understand Rajasthan's architectural and environmental history. What might once have appeared in textbooks as an example of traditional architecture has become a practical illustration of water management, community participation and ecological responsibility. By revisiting Bagichi Ki Bawri and engaging with the challenges surrounding its upkeep, students are learning that conservation is a continuous process rather than a single achievement. The initiative highlights the potential of student-led environmental projects to connect heritage preservation with contemporary concerns about water security. Its central lesson is simple: restoring an ancient stepwell is an important first step, but ensuring that it remains clean, functional and valued requires consistent community involvement.

Through Project Bawri, Neerja Modi School students are helping bring renewed attention to Rajasthan's traditional water systems while encouraging a more responsible relationship with one of the region's most precious resources. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)