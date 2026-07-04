VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: India's insurance industry is entering one of the most transformative periods in its history. Driven by digital innovation, artificial intelligence, embedded insurance, regulatory reforms, and rapid market expansion, the sector is projected to create thousands of new opportunities over the coming decade. Yet, one challenge continues to threaten this growth, a severe shortage of professionally trained talent. Unlike engineering, technology, banking, or management, insurance has never had a structured ecosystem that attracts young professionals or prepares experienced practitioners for the industry's rapidly changing demands. Addressing this challenge, NeoProEd Private Limited, a new-age professional education company founded by senior insurance industry leaders, today officially announced its launch with the inauguration of the first cohort of the Insurtech Professional Program (IPP) in collaboration with GIFT International FinTech Institute (GIFT IFI), Gandhinagar.

The launch marks the beginning of NeoProEd's mission to transform insurance education in India by creating industry-led, practitioner-driven learning experiences that prepare professionals for the future of insurance. Closing the Insurance Talent Gap While India's technology and banking sectors have long benefited from specialized education pathways, certifications, and structured career development, insurance continues to face a significant skills deficit. Despite contributing meaningfully to the country's financial ecosystem, insurance is often overlooked as a preferred career choice. As insurers embrace AI, automation, digital distribution, embedded insurance, advanced analytics, and evolving regulatory frameworks, the need for professionals who understand both insurance fundamentals and technology has never been greater.

NeoProEd has been established to bridge this gap. The company will offer practitioner-led certification program, enterprise learning solutions, executive education, and employment-focused initiatives designed specifically for the insurance and financial services ecosystem. Education Built by the Industry, for the Industry Unlike conventional academic program, NeoProEd's certifications are designed and delivered entirely by professionals who are actively shaping the industry today. Its distinctive approach combines: - Practitioner-led learning delivered by industry experts - Industry-aligned curriculum updated continuously with market developments - Flexible delivery models combining live online learning with immersive classroom experiences - Real business case studies rather than theoretical instruction - Strong focus on employability, leadership and digital transformation

The programs are designed for: - Insurance professionals seeking career advancement - Technology professionals working within insurance - Brokers and intermediaries - GCC professionals supporting global insurers - Enterprises investing in workforce capability - Graduates considering a long-term career in financial services[SG1] Launching with the Insurtech Professional Program (IPP) NeoProEd's flagship offering, the Insurtech Professional Program (IPP), commenced today with its inaugural cohort in collaboration with GIFT International FinTech Institute (GIFT IFI). The 10-week practitioner-led program equips participants with practical knowledge across: - The global and Indian Insurtech landscape - Underwriting innovation - Claims transformation - Digital distribution - AI and emerging technologies - Embedded insurance - Regulatory evolution - India's Digital Public Infrastructure for Insurance

- Data privacy and digital trust - Business strategy and innovation frameworks[SG2] The program culminates with an immersive residential capstone at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, offering participants direct exposure to India's rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem. Learning from Those Building the Future One of the defining features of IPP is its faculty. Every session is delivered by professionals currently leading transformation within the insurance ecosystem, including founders of successful Insurtech companies, CEOs, CXOs, digital transformation leaders, technology architects, and senior practitioners who have built businesses, launched products, and implemented large-scale innovation program. Rather than learning about the industry, participants learn from the people actively building it. Industry Response Exceeds Expectations

Speaking at the launch, Yashesh Sampat, Co-Founder of NeoProEd, said: "The response from the industry has exceeded our expectations. From the very beginning, insurers, brokers, technology companies and service providers recognised the need for a different approach to professional education--one that is practical, current and taught by practitioners. We are grateful for the trust the industry has placed in us. Our inaugural cohort has received an overwhelming response, and we are already seeing strong interest and registrations for the next cohort. This reinforces our belief that the industry is ready for a new model of learning that evolves as quickly as the business itself."

Building Capability for the Future Sharing the broader vision behind NeoProEd, Sneha Gokarn, Co-Founder and former CEO of Gallagher Insurance Brokers India, said: "NeoProEd was born from a simple but important observation. Insurance is one of the world's most sophisticated industries, yet very few professionals intentionally choose it as a career, and even fewer have access to structured, industry-led education once they enter it. Together with Yashesh Sampat and Sumeet Darak, we wanted to solve this problem by building an institution that brings together industry knowledge, technology, and practical learning." She added: "Our vision extends far beyond certification program. We want NeoProEd to become the preferred destination for insurance capability building--not only in India but globally. We aim to create a platform where professionals continuously learn, organisations strengthen their workforce, and young talent discovers insurance as an exciting, technology-driven, purpose-led career. If India is to become a global insurance hub, building world-class talent must become a national priority."

A Strong Partnership with GIFT IFI Welcoming the launch of the program, Dr. Puneet, President, GIFT International FinTech Institute, said: "The insurance industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Building the right capabilities today will define the leaders of tomorrow. The Insurtech Professional Program represents a significant step towards creating a skilled, future-ready workforce equipped to drive innovation across India's insurance ecosystem. We are delighted to partner with NeoProEd in this important initiative." Looking Ahead NeoProEd plans to expand its portfolio over the coming months with specialised certifications, enterprise capability program, executive leadership education, university partnerships, and employment-focused initiatives designed to strengthen the talent pipeline across the insurance and financial services sectors.

As India's insurance industry continues its digital transformation journey, NeoProEd aims to become the country's leading platform for professional insurance education--connecting industry expertise with future-ready talent. About NeoProEd NeoProEd Private Limited is a specialised professional education company dedicated to building capability for the insurance and financial services industry. Founded by experienced insurance leaders, NeoProEd delivers practitioner-led certifications, executive education, enterprise learning program, and career development initiatives that bridge the gap between industry requirements and professional skills. Its program combine practical business knowledge, emerging technologies, and global best practices to prepare professionals for the future of insurance. About GIFT International FinTech Institute (GIFT IFI)

GIFT International FinTech Institute (GIFT IFI), based at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, is a premier institution dedicated to advancing education, research, innovation, and executive learning in financial technology and financial services. Through collaborations with academia, industry, regulators, and global institutions, GIFT IFI develops future-ready talent across fintech, banking, insurance, and digital finance. Media Contact Corporate Communications NeoProEd Private Limited Email: connect@neoproed.com Website: www.neoproed.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)