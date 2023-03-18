New Age Fintech EaseMyDeal launches India's 1st Scan and Pay via Credit card

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsReach): The New Age Fintech Startup EaseMyDeal has launched India's first Scan and Pay via Credit card that includes Instant Transfers via Credit card to any QR Code, UPI id or Bank Account. EaseMyDeal claims, using this Feature will not only improve Credit Score of Users which can help in Easy Loans in Future but Users can also Enjoy up to 5X Rewards, Interest-Free Credit Period of up to 90 Days, Easy Cashbacks & Surprise Scratch Cards.

Right Now, the Feature is enabled for Transactions related to House Rent, Vendor Payments, Office/ Shop Rent, School/ College fee, Tuition Fees, Society Maintenance, Property token, Property Deposit and Brokerage. One Can use any Credit Card issued by Visa, Masters Card, Rupay, Amex or Diners.

The Company is working on its Plan to widen its Scope by Introducing Scan and Pay via BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) Apps, Lending Apps, Credit/Debit Card EMIs, Cardless EMIs in near future. Currently the platform has a User base of 2.5M+ Users across India performing Transactions of INR 5M+ daily. Their Mission is to Ease the Transactions & reach 5M+ Users targeting Transactions of INR 35 Billion in a Year.

The Best thing about this Made in India App is it's Very Easy to Use Interface with Multi-lingual Support making it extremely simple for every section of Society across the Nation. Other Services one can see on EaseMyDeal App are Recharge & Bill payments, Travel Bookings, Gift cards & Shopping Deals. The Company Plans to ease Multiple Services including Credit Card Bill Payments, P2P Lending, Digital Gold & Silver in time to come.

In this modern fintech arena, we are seeing Multiple Fintech Apps coming with heavy funding & investments everyday into the Indian Market. With Day-by-day Increasing Competition in the field, there are still many gaps that needs to be filled in future. The Fintech Market is innovating constantly, let's see how this completely Bootstrapped App makes its own space in the coming days.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)