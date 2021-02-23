NIIT earns gold award for learning impact jointly with MetLife

Atlanta (Georgia) [USA]/New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has won the Learning Impact award at the learning and performance institute's Learning Awards 2021, jointly with MetLife.

The top organizations and outstanding individuals in learning were honoured on Thursday night (February 18, 2021) at the 25th annual Learning Awards. Presented by British TV and radio icon, Claudia Winkleman, and joined by an audience of thousands from across the globe, the 25th Annual Learning Awards was broadcast internationally in the style of a TV event, hosted live by a recording studio in London. The LPI constantly monitors the learning industry and continually adapts the Awards to ensure that success and innovation across all areas of learning are being recognized and celebrated.

John Kusi-Mensah, AVP, Global Distribution Academy at MetLife accepted the award on behalf of MetLife and NIIT. Speaking on the occasion he said, "We set out to transform the way people work, learn and perform."

"The MetLife Distribution Academy is an example of how great learning, technology, and innovation combine to transform how people work and learn and how that transformation results in tangible business impact. We are honoured to partner with MetLife on this unique and innovative learning initiative," said DJ Chadha, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, Delivery and Content at NIIT.

