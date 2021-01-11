NMDC to launch their ERP on SAP S/4 HANA on 11th Jan 2021

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI/SRV Media): National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is all set to launch its SAP-based Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) which is implemented with SAP S/4 HANA. The launch is scheduled for 11 January 2021 at 2:45 pm on Facebook Live Event called "Go-Live" being broadcasted from NMDC, Head Office Hyderabad.

Satyender Rai. General Manager and Project Leader ERR NMDC Limited, informed that it would be a major milestone for NMDC on its journey of Digital Transformation and will lead them into a new era in the annals of NMDC. The implementation from Work Order Placement to "Go-Live" has been accomplished in about 21 months time which is an achievement taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic which posed various hurdles in the process of implementation.

NMDC has adopted the Big-Bang approach for its ERP Implementation wherein the entire solution will be rolled out at all the unit locations and offices together. The ERP solution covers all core functionality viz Production Planning (PP), Plant Maintenance (PM), Financial Accounting and Controlling (FICO), Material Management (MM), Sales and Distribution (SD), Quality Management (QM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Enhanced Management Services (EMS), Project System (PS), Dashboard and Analytics, Document Management, File Lifecycle Management (FLM), etc. along with industry solutions for Mining and Steel.

It was also mentioned that NMDC is likely to be the first CPSE in India to implement SAP S/4 HANA application end-to-end and at this scale comprising about 2000 Professional Uses Licenses, and solutions spanning across two verticals for Mining and Steel. The project leader also mentioned that this has been possible because of the unstinted support and commitment of NMDC leadership and the entire NMDC team and their partners' eco-System including Accenture as their ERP implementation Partner, Deloitte as Project Management Consultant and Product Partner SAP.

For more information, please visit:

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)