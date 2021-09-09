NMIMS - designing new-age digital careers in Animation and VFX

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): A new B.Sc. (Animation and VFX) course begins at NMIMS (Deemed to be University) starting September 2021.
The emphasis of this programme is the overall development of students and experiential learning with hands on applications and real world projects.
Course Overview
The course focuses on multimedia applications, post-production processes of animation, digital production and photography, visual communication, 3D Animation and modelling, gaming, TV and film production and much more.
Over the duration of this 4-year course, students will interact with experts in these fields and gain hands-on experience through projects and internships in leading organisations under the able guidance of experts in the fields of media, advertising and digital communications.
Programme Highlights
The B.Sc. (Animation and VFX) application is a unique application oriented programme that aims to prepare students to become leaders in the fields of animation, digital media, content and communications.
With the option of completing a bachelor's degree in Animation and VFX with advanced knowledge of industrial processes over 6 semesters, this programme allows students to take elective courses as per their interest throughout the 3 years.
Practicals are aligned with all theory papers to give students an even greater understanding of the course matter. This helps them to develop the necessary practical skills needed to succeed in the industry.
Extensive course work in line with industry standards and requirements add further value to the degree.
An industrial Internship in sixth semester enhances skills developed over the duration of the course.
A grading system at par with international standards and a system of continuous evaluation through seminars, quizzes and practical's, ensures constant feedback for students' improvement.
Visiting faculty comprised of industry experts keeps the level of knowledge and pedagogy relevant to changing times.
Eligibility
To be eligible for this course, candidates must have completed their 12th Science/Commerce/Arts or equivalent examination (Diploma in Engineering/ITI etc.) from recognized board with minimum 50% aggregate marks.
Candidates from all boards IB, CBSE, ICSE and state boards are encouraged to apply.
Preference is given to the candidates who have completed national level certification courses in drawing, acting, dancing and photography.
However, candidates above 25 years of age are not eligible to apply for this course.
For detailed information regarding dates and course specifics, please visit (https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-animation-vfx).
