NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science introduces six new programs for upcoming academic year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SVKM's NMIMS, one of India's leading education institutions with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, has announced six new industry required programs at Sunandan Divatia School of Science (SDSOS) at its Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, and Bengaluru campuses.
Admissions are open for B.Sc. (Applied Psychology, B.Sc. (Data Science), B.Sc. (Animation and VFX), M.Sc. (Applied Psychology), B.Sc. (Hon's) Artificial Intelligence, and B.Sc. (Tech.) Cosmeticology and Perfumery.
Established in 2007, NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science blends an industry-oriented curriculum and a unique learning methodology to develop expert professionals who possess the skills necessary to succeed in the modern and highly dynamic world of science.
The institute has established itself as a leading Research Centre and has provided training to students to hold posts in the Pharmaceutical sector, paramedical fields, and more recently in clinical research organisations. The faculty at SDSOS are accomplished experts who have garnered extensive post-doctoral research experience at reputed universities.
Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, noted, "With ever-increasing scientific discovery and technological inventions, there is a growing demand for skilled manpower in Research Institutions and industry at large. A rapidly evolving job landscape has made it vital that we impart technical skills to the students and empower them to be future-ready to succeed in this digital economy. At NMIMS, we recognize the changing demands of the industry and focus on continuous innovation in our courses and introduction of programs that ensure the required scientific skills amongst the next generations of researchers."
Elaborating further, Dr Neetin Desai, Dean, Sunandan Divatia School of Science, added, "At SDSOS, our mission is to create future researchers and highly qualified scientific talent to meet the demands of the industry. We create a conducive environment for all scientific endeavors and our academic offerings are recognized across academia as well as the industry. The new programs are technologically advanced to keep pace with the futuristic developments and provide students limitless potential in the rapidly growing interdisciplinary field of science. Our state-of-the-art infrastructure and eminent and experienced faculty prepare students to build flourishing careers in the science arena and address the global demands."
PROGRAM DETAILS
Course: B.Sc. (Applied Psychology)
Eligibility: Aspirants must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board with minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks in any stream (Science/Commerce/Arts).
Application Process: Aspirants can submit their applications at (https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-applied-psychology/)
Admission process: Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online Computer Based Examination
Course: B.Sc. (Data Science)
Eligibility: Aspirants must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent examination from recognized board with Mathematics/Statistics/ Mathematics & Statistics as compulsory subject with minimum 50% aggregate marks in any stream (Science/Commerce/Arts with Mathematics/Statistics/Mathematics & Statistics).
Application Process: Aspirants can submit their applications at (https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-data-science/)
Admission process: Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online Computer Based Examination
Course: B.Sc. (Animation and VFX)
Eligibility: Aspirants must have 12th Science/Commerce/Arts or equivalent examination (Diploma in Engineering/ITI etc.) from a recognized board with minimum 50% aggregate marks. The preference will be given to the candidates who had completed national level certification courses in drawing, acting, dancing, and photography.
Application process: Aspirants can submit their applications at (https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/bsc-animation-vfx/)
Admission process: Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online Computer Based Examination
Course: M.Sc. (Applied Psychology)
Eligibility: Aspirants should have secured minimum 55 per cent or equivalent in the bachelor degree in Science i.e. B.Sc. from any recognized university in Science Stream or Engineering or Technology or Medicine or Pharmaceutical Science shall be eligible for Master of Science course.
Application process: Aspirants can submit their applications at (https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/msc-applied-psychology/)
Admission process: Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online Computer Based Examination
Course: B.Sc. (Hon's) Artificial Intelligence
Eligibility: Aspirants must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent examination from recognized board with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent with minimum 60 per cent marks in Mathematics.
Application process: Aspirants can submit their applications at (https://science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/four-year-bsc-hons-artificial-intelligence)
Admission process: Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online Computer Based written test i.e. Remote Proctored Exam.
Course: B.Sc. (Tech.) Cosmeticology and Perfumery
Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 12th Science or equivalent examination (Diploma in Chemical engineering/Diploma in Pharmacy/ ITI in Hair and Skincare, ITI in Cosmetics) from recognized board with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks.
Application process: Aspirants can submit their applications at
(https://www.nmimsnavimumbai.org/academics/programs/bsc-tech-cosmeticology-and-perfumery/)
Admission process: Eligible candidates will be required to appear for an online Computer Based written test i.e. Remote Proctored Exam.
NMIMS Sunandan Divatia School of Science offers students access to an extensive library and IT infrastructure. Laboratories at SDSOS are outfitted with the latest equipment for them to undertake research in leading-edge areas such as nanosciences, and stem cell and cancer research. The quality of research and course curriculum is overseen by a specially-established Research and Recognition Committee. SDSOS also publishes Biomedical Research Journal, a peer-reviewed semiannual journal available in both print and online versions.
