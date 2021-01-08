No dip in business when it comes to all that dips

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Gujarat, 8th January 2021: When passion for food from across the globe meets high business acumen, the two come together to form All That Dips. Based in Gujarat, the healthy and delicious dips company has already cemented a position in the market and continues to grow.

What started as a mutual admiration for hummus turned into an emerging business with massive potential. Founders Dr Deep Lodhari and Dhaval Patel initially began with selling over Rs 50,000 worth of their Hummus and Salsa batches at a flea market. From then on, the trajectory has only been upwards for All That Dips. The company currently offers fresh dips ranging from fresh hummus, salsa, guacamole, cheese dips, aiolis, and yogurt dips in 16 different flavours.

Keeping the vision in mind, All That Dips firmly believes in quality over quantity and only offers products without the added chemicals like others in the market. The products are completely free of liquid glucose, palm oil, flavour enhancers, preservatives, acidity regulators, and stabilizers. At All That Dips, the products are made from farm-fresh ingredients and manufactured in small batches to maintain freshness and authenticity.

However, as with countless other businesses, the global pandemic posed numerous challenges. Despite the various obstacles for young ventures, the founders came up with 'Bechef' - a campaign designed to target home chefs. The idea behind the campaign was to target those stuck at home craving for healthy, nutritious and restaurant-like food. Under this campaign, 15 new gourmet cooking sauces from cuisines across the world such as North African Harissa Sauce, Jamaican Jerk Sauce, and Chinese Kung Pao Sauce were added.

The campaign turned out to be fruitful as the company grew manyfold and increased its reach, especially during the lockdown. Currently, Bechef-Sauces are available from Punjab to Kerala and Gujarat to Assam. Additionally, in the 5 months of the campaign, the reach has increased to more than 1000 supermarkets across 13 states and achieved 10 times growth over the previous year. Astonishingly, the Bechef brand has contributed to more than 50% of total sales so far.

On the success of the campaign, Dr Deep Lodhari, Founder and Director, says, "2020 has been a great year in terms of business for All That Dips. With the introduction of Bechef brand, we have seen massive growth in our reach and subsequently our sales numbers. Food is a sacred business, what we consume has a direct effect on the health of the consumer and hence there lies no room for error or use of inferior quality ingredients on what goes in our products. With the vision in mind to provide only the best in terms of health and nutrition, All That Dips aims to become a household name very soon."

Moving into 2021 with a successful year behind them, All That Dips aims to be the fastest-growing company in the healthy foods and condiments category. Furthermore, the company would also like to consolidate their position in all Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities across India. All That Dips also plans on introducing a range of sauces and curries while working on expanding its market and launching these products internationally in South East Asia and the Middle East soon. The brand also has tie-ups with various chefs across the country in order to promote the brand along with various online contests to keep the audience engaged.

